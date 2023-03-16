ALLEGIANT UNVEILS SPECIAL TOGETHER WE FLY LIVERY DEDICATED TO ITS EMPLOYEES

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) unveiled a special addition to its fleet this week: a one-of-a-kind livery designed by – and for – the airline's employees.

The new design, displayed on the tail and fuselage of an Airbus A320, is one of only six Allegiant aircraft featuring a special livery.

It is not often that Allegiant alters its famous sunburst livery, CEO John Redmond told a crowd of employees during a ceremony at Punta Gorda Airport in Florida Tuesday. But the company wanted to honor employees in a very public and permanent way.

"We wanted to find a way to show the world that our employees are the lifeblood of Allegiant," Redmond said. "This new livery is more than just a coat of paint, it's a symbol of the collective strength and resilience of being Allegiant Proud. We hope it serves as a reminder of the incredible things our employees can accomplish when we work together."

The livery is not only dedicated to Allegiant employees; the design was inspired by them. Employees were asked to submit words describing what they loved about Allegiant. Dozens of their choices, including "bold," "amazing," "limitless" and more, adorn the aircraft's fuselage, surrounding Allegiant's motto of "Together we fly."

The aircraft will be based in Punta Gorda, a community that endured the full force of Hurricane Ian when it hit Southwest Florida in September.

"The dedication and fortitude shown by Allegiant employees during and after the onslaught of Hurricane Ian is truly remarkable," Redmond continued. "We are honored to unveil the Together We Fly livery and especially proud to have it live here at our Punta Gorda base."

Charlotte County, where Punta Gorda is located, is an important region in Allegiant's network. Millions of passengers have flown Allegiant since the airline started service at Punta Gorda in 2009. Last year, over 1.8 million passengers traveled to and from the area via the airline. Nearby, Allegiant is building Sunseeker Charlotte Harbor, its first resort hotel. It is scheduled to open later this year.

