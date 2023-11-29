ALLEGIANT WINS PASSENGER-RATED FOUR STAR RANKING AWARD

News provided by

Allegiant Travel Company

29 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Las Vegas' hometown airline earns excellence distinction for the fifth year

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is proud to announce it has been ranked as a 2024 Four Star Low-Cost Carrier by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), a global nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the passenger experience. This is the fifth time the Las Vegas-based carrier has earned the award.

The 2024 APEX Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards are global rankings entirely based on passenger feedback. Using a five-star scale, passengers rated nearly one million flights on more than 600 airlines worldwide.

"Our team members are laser-focused on providing customers with an experience that exceeds their expectations," said Greg Anderson, the airline's president. "It's an honor to once again receive the APEX award because it's a testament to how our guests feel about traveling with Allegiant."

The APEX Five Star and Four Star Airline Awards are independently certified by a professional external auditing company. They were created based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app.

Allegiant's ultra-low-cost business model allows the airline to swiftly react to ever-evolving consumer trends, offering the experiences customers desire when they go on vacation. For example, Allegiant's Buy On Board team recently upgraded the inflight menu to include premium brand liquor and mixers and more beverage choices. Passengers can now find beverages such as Johnnie Walker Blue scotch whisky, Don Julio Reposado tequila, Grey Goose vodka and other popular beverages, such as Modelo beer, Daou wine and La Marca prosecco.

Allegiant is unique in that it has a dedicated in-house team to research and select the products for the airline's inflight menus, allowing them to respond quickly and efficiently to consumer trends. When Modelo became the favorite beer of choice for Americans last summer, Allegiant added the popular Mexican import to its menu within weeks.

Allegiant's inflight menu also includes premium mixers such as Filthy brand Margarita and Bloody Mary mixes, as well as Stirrings brand Cosmopolitan, Old Fashioned, Mai tai, and Mule mixers.

"These premium products were added in response to test-and-learn surveys," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's chief marketing officer. "Over 60 percent of customers indicated that they prefer a mini liquor and mixer to come separately, so that they can mix their own drinks instead of purchasing a pre-mixed, canned cocktail. Allegiant is constantly measuring customer sentiment and responding accordingly," DeAngelo added.

For more information, visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Also from this source

WISH COME TRUE: ALLEGIANT GRANTS 14-YEAR-OLD TEEN'S WISH TO BECOME A PILOT FOR A DAY

WISH COME TRUE: ALLEGIANT GRANTS 14-YEAR-OLD TEEN'S WISH TO BECOME A PILOT FOR A DAY

Today, dozens of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) employees gathered at the airline's West Coast Training Center to celebrate their newest...
ALLEGIANT REPORTS OCTOBER 2023 TRAFFIC

ALLEGIANT REPORTS OCTOBER 2023 TRAFFIC

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for October 2023. Scheduled Service – Year Over Year...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.