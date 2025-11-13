Allegion Announces Expanded Wallet-Based Access Control Solutions with Zentra and Gatewise at OPTECH 2025

Seamless Apple and Google Wallet integration plus Schlage XE360 hardware modernize

multifamily access control for owners and residents

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leader in security and access solutions; Zentra, an Allegion US brand delivering resident-first smart access for multifamily communities; and Gatewise, an Allegion US brand focused on gate, perimeter and amenities control for apartments, will showcase newly expanded wallet-based access control solutions at OPTECH 2025. Zentra, already recognized as the first to bring resident key functionality to Google Wallet™, will showcase its proven wallet-based access features integrated with the Schlage XE360™ smart lock — a full Allegion solution purpose built for multifamily properties. Debuting new technology at OPTECH, Gatewise will unveil its brand new wallet-based access solutions — giving residents and staff seamless tap and go entry across gates and common areas with digital keys that remain reliable even on low battery. Multifamily professionals can experience the live demos by visiting booths 123 and 127 at OPTECH 2025, November 17–19, MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

"Gatewise joining the Allegion family allows us to expand our ability to unify perimeter and in unit access into one powerful, future ready strategy for multifamily properties," said John Goodwin, vice president and general manager, Multifamily Access at Allegion. "We're excited to show the multifamily industry how wallet-based credentials from Zentra and Gatewise set a new standard—delivering instant and effortless, mobile first access that delights residents and drives operational excellence from leasing to logistics."

"Our goal is simple: make multifamily living more secure and effortless," added Amit Sherman, vice president, Multifamily Access at Gatewise. "We're thrilled to introduce Apple and Google Wallet integration—our newest feature designed to make resident access effortless. With a secure virtual key stored directly in a resident's digital wallet, they can enter gates, doors and amenities with a simple tap using their phone or smartwatch. No app navigation, no face ID, no delays—just instant, seamless access."

With this new seamless gate control functionality, multifamily residents and staff gain:

Apple and Android Wallet resident keys — A wallet -native feature that simplifies resident access across communities with multiple entry points through seamless Apple and Google Wallet integration.

— A -native feature that simplifies resident access across communities with multiple entry points through seamless Apple and Google integration. Tap-and-go entry everywhere — Virtual keys stored in the device wallet work with smartphones and smartwatches for instant entry without opening an app, unlocking the phone or using Face ID.

— Virtual keys stored in the device work with smartphones and smartwatches for instant entry without opening an app, unlocking the phone or using Face ID. Reliable access on low or dead battery — Wallet keys support access even when a device has no charge, preventing lockouts and keeping residents moving.

OPTECH attendees are also encouraged to join Zentra, Gatewise and Schlage experts at an F1-inspired Happy Hour at Nellie's Southern Kitchen on the evening of November 17 during OPTECH 2025. Guests can enjoy complimentary cocktails and curated hors d'oeuvres while networking with industry leaders and viewing demonstrations of the latest access control innovations from these Allegion brands. Registration is open; attendees must RSVP here to receive their invitation.

OPTECH attendees can enter the Operation: Retrofit Refresh Sweepstakes for a chance to win an Access Control Overhaul prize package valued at $20,000, designed to help multifamily owners and operators implement modern, seamless security upgrades. Visitors may enter the sweepstakes at booth 127 during the expo and by scanning the on‑site QR code to register or entering online at retrofitrefresh.com.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss®, Von Duprin® and Zentra®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

