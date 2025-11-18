Allegion Unveils Self-Adjusting Enhancement to its LCN Senior Swing Series of Auto Operators

Powered by industry-leading technology, the LCN Senior Swing automatically adjusts to environmental factors for smooth, consistent year-round operation and lowered maintenance for high-traffic facilities

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security solutions, technology and services, is excited to announce the release of a series of enhancements to their LCN 2800IQ and 9500IQ Senior Swing series operators, including the patent-pending, self-adjusting technology, AdaptivIQ™.

Built for durability and efficiency, the LCN Senior Swing offers year-round performance and peace of mind in heavy-use applications including healthcare, offices and other high-traffic areas. From the fully loaded controller to groundbreaking AdaptivIQ and Smart Power Boost technology, this self-adjusting, self-calibrating automatic door operator reacts to seasonal and daily variations and external pressures like wind, carpet drag and HVAC stack pressure, allowing smooth, consistent operation and less ongoing maintenance.

"Our unique combination of AdaptivIQ and Smart Power Boost set the LCN Senior Swing apart from our leading competitors," said Jason Fodstad, the Senior Swing's project lead engineering manager. "Real time adjustments are a game changer for any opening with inconsistent wind or stack pressure. The ability to engage and disengage as needed allows the operator to address those external forces and minimize the risk of slamming. It's not simply on or off, like many competitors."

The LCN Senior Swing meets the needs of installers and end-users alike, saving time and energy with fewer maintenance requirements. Installation is simple even for novice installers with new hook-and-cleat hardware, allowing easier and safer hands-free holding of both the motor gearbox and control box during setup. The new control box is fully loaded, offering 23 customizable user settings, an intuitive user-friendly LCD screen, a self-calibration cycle and real-time diagnostics.

"Our aim with the LCN Senior Swing enhancement was to meet our customers' needs beyond controlling the door, and we've far exceeded that goal beyond what is in the market today," said Emily Zentz, product manager for LCN Automatic Operators. "We've provided a product our customers can not only customize and configure to each opening but also trust to operate reliably all year long."

Customers with existing Senior Swings can also gain all these new features and technology by installing the updated motor gearbox and new controller box. LCN has upgrade kits available to purchase.

See AdaptivIQ, Smart Power Boost and all the other LCN Senior Swing enhancements in action at ISC East, November 18–20 at the Javits Center, New York City.

Learn more about the LCN Senior Swing at lcnclosers.com or watch the video for more details.

