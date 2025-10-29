Brivo and Allegion Americas Introduce New Standard in Connected Access Control

Integration of Schlage XE360 into Brivo Ecosystem Increases Flexibility and Connectivity for Multi-Family and Mixed-Use Properties

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion Americas, a pioneer in door hardware, security technology, and services, and Brivo, a leader in cloud-native unified physical security and smart building technologies, are partnering to deliver a Connected Openings solution. Brivo's Security Suite now delivers an industry-first solution using a building's Wi-Fi infrastructure, enabling communication with the Schlage XE360 wireless lock with Real-Time Wi-Fi Flex module. This alliance expands access control capabilities for multi-family, mixed-use, commercial, and light commercial properties.

The integration is powered by a cloud-to-cloud development platform, built on Allegion's IoT framework, enabling seamless, scalable connectivity. This real-time connected Wi-Fi solution is the first of its kind and offers Brivo, their installing dealer channel, and end users, access to an expansive Allegion hardware portfolio serving offline, wired, and now Connected Openings.

Properties in the U.S. equipped with community-managed and distributed Wi-Fi benefit from real-time connected hardware that eliminates the need for additional infrastructure such as panels, power supplies, gateways, hubs, and cabling. The strategic goal of this alliance is to help reduce door installation costs, as well as identify additional mechanical openings and secure them electronically. For properties with limited or without Wi-Fi services, Brivo's ecosystem will continue to support offline and wired openings, ensuring comprehensive access control solutions for any door opening.

"Brivo is committed to delivering a unified, intelligent, and open solution for physical security," said John Szczygiel, Chief Operating and Revenue Officer at Brivo. "By partnering with industry leaders like Allegion, we are excited to extend our open ecosystem, giving customers access to best-in-class solutions like the Schlage XE360. This collaboration amplifies connectivity, provides superior value, and reinforces our commitment to offering the best choices on an open platform."

Brivo's development team has worked closely with Allegion's cloud-to-cloud sales engineering team and has successfully integrated the Schlage XE360 with Real-Time Wi-Fi Flex module into the Brivo ecosystem. Early feedback from stakeholders has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the seamless connectivity and robust performance of the integrated solution.

"We appreciate Brivo's investment in our development relationship. This anchors the continued collaboration enhancing the Brivo and Allegion business relationship and how we serve channel and end users," reports Allegion's Mark Casey, vice president of Commercial Electronics. "We're pleased with Brivo's support of our new connected development platform and the hardware roadmap to follow. Allegion's goal is to earn the strategic hardware position within Brivo's Security Suite ecosystem and how we solve for offline, wired, and Connected Openings."

About Brivo

Brivo, Inc. is the leading global provider of unified, cloud-based physical security. Its integrated platform, Brivo Security Suite, brings together access control, video intelligence, visitor management, and intrusion into a single view, centralizing security across 10 or 10,000 locations. Since pioneering cloud-based access control more than 20 years ago, Brivo is trusted by over 20 million users across 60 countries to protect people, property, and data. Learn more at www.brivo.com.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work, and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss®, Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control, and workforce productivity systems. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

