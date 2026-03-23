Linking Security: Allegion US Features Interoperability, Mobile Credentials, Zentra Edge, and New Solutions at ISC West

Allegion addresses the challenges of modern security with innovative solutions and services that link the world to seamless and secure access

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security solutions, technology and services, will be exhibiting and demonstrating new interoperable electronic access control technologies and software at ISC West 2026 (booth #23051), the security industry's most comprehensive and converged trade show occurring from March 23–27, 2026, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

"Today, the access control industry demands more than just hardware, credentials or standalone software," said Mark Casey, vice president of national electronic sales at Allegion. "Our commitment in 2026 is to deliver solutions—bringing together hardware, software and services to directly address the real-world pain points our customers face. By moving beyond traditional approaches and focusing on integrated, seamless access experiences, we empower our partners and end-users with true freedom of choice and enhanced security."

Allegion's commitment to being the partner of choice is rooted in being able to serve customers holistically—from design and collaboration tools to hardware, software and the technology relationships that ultimately give customers the freedom of choice. Through the Allegion Alliance Network, Allegion develops collaborative relationships with other companies to provide a broader range of products and services. In addition, participation with Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and the FiRA consortium provides cutting-edge, cross-industry collaboration with a focus on solving for end-user needs. And collaborations with leading companies like SwiftConnect provide customers with accelerated adoption of NFC mobile credentials and seamless access experiences.

Allegion experts, including two SIA Women in Security Power 100 honorees, will be connecting with attendees and showcasing the company's latest products and solutions, including:

Schlage Mobile Credentials: Schlage offers a full portfolio of NFC credentials in Apple Wallet ® and Google Wallet ™ including Employee Badge , Student ID and Resident Key to provide users with high levels of convenience, enhanced security and seamless access. Schlage mobile credentials are available in iPhone ® and Apple Watch ® as well as Android™ phones and Wear OS smartwatches. Allegion is proud to work collaboratively with an increasing number of software and technology alliances to integrate Schlage mobile credentials and access control devices into their systems, ultimately bringing an entire solution to more customers than ever before.



Schlage offers a full portfolio of NFC credentials in Apple and Google ™ including , and Resident Key to provide users with high levels of convenience, enhanced security and seamless access. Schlage mobile credentials are available in iPhone and Apple Watch as well as Android™ phones and Wear OS smartwatches. Allegion is proud to work collaboratively with an increasing number of software and technology alliances to integrate Schlage mobile credentials and access control devices into their systems, ultimately bringing an entire solution to more customers than ever before. Aliro 1.0 Specification : Aliro enables users to experience the power of open access. During ISC West, Allegion will demo this new communication and mobile credential standard, which looks to create an environment where access control providers and mobile device manufacturers work together, eliminating barriers to innovation. Introducing a common credential and access technology defined by major mobile and access control OEMs to ensure best-of-class security, privacy and interoperability among certified smartphones, wearables and access control readers.



Aliro enables users to experience the power of open access. During ISC West, Allegion will demo this new communication and mobile credential standard, which looks to create an environment where access control providers and mobile device manufacturers work together, eliminating barriers to innovation. Introducing a common credential and access technology defined by major mobile and access control OEMs to ensure best-of-class security, privacy and interoperability among certified smartphones, wearables and access control readers. Schlage XE360 with RealSync™: The future of flexible connectivity is here with RealSync. The XE360™ Series is the next generation of wireless locks from Schlage. The sleek design looks as good as it performs, at an affordable price. XE360 devices feature an interchangeable FleX Module™ that enables options for access control connectivity. Choose from two modes—offline via Bluetooth ® or persistent (real-time) online via Wi-Fi ® . Wi-Fi mode includes RealSync™ , which has the groundbreaking ability to request and receive a lock's status and send a command to a lock and receive verification in seconds, with no additional hardware or wiring, saving time and costs.



The future of flexible connectivity is here with RealSync. The XE360™ Series is the next generation of wireless locks from Schlage. The sleek design looks as good as it performs, at an affordable price. XE360 devices feature an interchangeable FleX Module™ that enables options for access control connectivity. Choose from two modes—offline via Bluetooth or persistent (real-time) online via Wi-Fi . Wi-Fi mode includes , which has the groundbreaking ability to request and receive a lock's status and send a command to a lock and receive verification in seconds, with no additional hardware or wiring, saving time and costs. Zentra TM : A leading expert in multifamily access control with their Zentra Living and Zentra Connect product offerings, Zentra will now be expanding into commercial. The legacy Pure Access commercial access control software will soon become a part of the Zentra family with a rebrand to Zentra Edge TM . Zentra Edge will be the dedicated Allegion platform for small to medium business access control needs with its key features of audit reporting, remote cloud monitoring and a suite of Schlage integrator hardware. Additional features to come after the rebrand are access to the Zentra app with Bluetooth credentials and Employee Badge in Apple and Google Wallet .



A leading expert in multifamily access control with their Zentra Living and Zentra Connect product offerings, Zentra will now be expanding into commercial. The legacy Pure Access commercial access control software will soon become a part of the Zentra family with a rebrand to Zentra Edge . Zentra Edge will be the dedicated Allegion platform for small to medium business access control needs with its key features of audit reporting, remote cloud monitoring and a suite of Schlage integrator hardware. Additional features to come after the rebrand are access to the Zentra app with Bluetooth credentials and Employee Badge in Apple and Google . LCN Senior Swing with AdaptivIQ TM : Self-adjusting, self-calibrating, and fully-loaded. Introducing the next generation of automatic operator. The enhanced LCN Senior Swing is engineered to save time, minimize headaches, and improve performance. Powered by LCN's AdaptivIQ technology, this operator automatically adjusts to external pressures like wind, carpet drag, and HVAC stack pressure, allowing smooth, consistent operation. Coupled with a Smart Power Boost, AdaptivIQ provides optimized latching for security and safety.



: Self-adjusting, self-calibrating, and fully-loaded. Introducing the next generation of automatic operator. The enhanced LCN Senior Swing is engineered to save time, minimize headaches, and improve performance. Powered by LCN's AdaptivIQ technology, this operator automatically adjusts to external pressures like wind, carpet drag, and HVAC stack pressure, allowing smooth, consistent operation. Coupled with a Smart Power Boost, AdaptivIQ provides optimized latching for security and safety. Overtur™ : Overtur is Allegion's cloud-based suite and collaborative environment for managing door security, hardware, and key systems across the building lifecycle from any location. It unifies accurate opening data into a single, secure source of truth and connects project teams with real-time visibility from design through maintenance. Mobile tools for inspections, surveys, installation status, and punch lists streamline on-site verification and strengthen confident and timely decision-making. With nearly a decade of service, Overtur continues to evolve as an innovative and integrated trusted solution for partners seeking a smarter, more connected approach to managing security.



: Overtur is Allegion's cloud-based suite and collaborative environment for managing door security, hardware, and across the building lifecycle from any location. It unifies accurate opening data into a single, secure source of truth and connects project teams with real-time visibility from design through maintenance. tools for inspections, surveys, installation status, and punch lists streamline on-site verification and strengthen confident and timely decision-making. With nearly a decade of service, Overtur continues to evolve as an innovative and integrated trusted solution for partners seeking a smarter, more connected approach to managing security. Mission-Critical Data Center Design Solutions: A dedicated section of the Allegion booth will feature secure and scalable offerings engineered for the unique demands of modern data centers, including the L Series Motorized Latch Retraction, the Schlage FSS1 High Security DPS, and the Von Duprin Outdoor Rated Series. Allegion representatives will be available to discuss the company's service offering and how Allegion supports the design community by streamlining specifications, reducing project complexity, and improving speed to build.

On March 26, the Security Industry Association (SIA) will be presenting new research from a first-of-its-kind analysis of school-based active shooter events conducted by Texas State University and SIA. Using FBI-identified events, the study examines patterns related to door status, access points and breach attempts—ultimately providing an evidence-based perspective on how secured access performs during real incidents.

Additionally, show attendees can stop by the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) stand #1128 to learn more about PASS's efforts to improve school safety and security. PASS will be holding a town hall on March 26 to share several new initiatives and upcoming projects.

Security professionals who will not be attending the show in person this year can utilize Allegion's online resources including the Changing Face of School Security Podcast, the Solving for Multifamily Podcast, and a wide array of Virtual Trainings.

For more information, please visit us.allegion.com. All brands referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

SOURCE Allegion US