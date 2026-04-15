Allegion to Showcase Mission-Critical Data Center Solutions at Data Center World 2026

Integrated hardware and cloud tools streamline installations, reduce costly errors, accelerate data center deployment, and help protect against critical security threats.

CARMEL, Ind., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security solutions, technology and services, will showcase their integrated portfolio of mission-critical data center solutions and services to Data Center World in Washington, D.C., April 20-23. At the center of the showcase will be a live application of a full-scale Krieger STC 51 specialty door, seamlessly integrated with the Schlage L Series Electronic Latch Retraction and LCN 4040XP heavy duty closer. The exhibit demonstrates how Allegion integrates physical security products with expert design services and specification software to support large-scale, mission-critical data center builds. Solutions from brands including Von Duprin and Trimco, combined with Overtur's collaborative design and prototyping capabilities, help teams standardize designs, reduce uncertainty and accelerate speed to market.

"This year's showcase underscores Allegion's commitment to helping data center owners and operators build faster and with greater certainty," said Brian Parrish, Allegion mission-critical business development director. "By working closely with architects, hyperscale and colocation providers, we help develop standardized door hardware and access control prototypes that take the guesswork out of design. Backed by our industry-leading brands and national network of servicing partners, this integrated approach allows project teams to move quickly, reduce RFIs and rework, and deliver secure, mission-critical facilities at scale."

Built on a legacy of security excellence, Allegion continues to expand its offerings and expertise to markets where quality, collaboration and seamless integration matter most. Data Center World attendees can experience a specialty door solution from Krieger, explore a range of Allegion hardware solutions, and engage directly with Allegion's mission-critical consulting team. Staff will be available to discuss Allegion's design and specification services and to demonstrate Overtur, Allegion's hardware design and prototyping platform that supports collaborative specification development and access control coordination, helping project teams reduce complexity and accelerate speed to market.

Integrated Security Solutions and Services Offer a Well-Rounded Approach

Allegion will be demoing their leading solutions and services, including:

Overtur: Overtur is Allegion's cloud-based suite and collaborative environment for managing door security, hardware and key systems across the building lifecycle from any location. It transforms the complex lifecycle of door hardware into a seamless, collaborative digital environment. By centralizing specifications, BIM data and real-time communication, Overtur eliminates the traditional silos between stakeholders. It unifies accurate opening data into a single, secure source of truth and connects project teams with real-time visibility from design through maintenance. Mobile tools for inspections, surveys, installation status and punch lists streamline on-site verification and strengthen confident and timely decision-making.



Overtur is Allegion's cloud-based suite and collaborative environment for managing door security, hardware and across the building lifecycle from any location. It transforms the complex lifecycle of door hardware into a seamless, collaborative digital environment. By centralizing specifications, BIM data and real-time communication, Overtur eliminates the traditional silos between stakeholders. It unifies accurate opening data into a single, secure source of truth and connects project teams with real-time visibility from design through maintenance. tools for inspections, surveys, installation status and punch lists streamline on-site verification and strengthen confident and timely decision-making. Schlage L Series Electronic Latch Retraction: This award-winning solution creates application opportunities across many markets whether the need is security, controlled access or hands-free operation. They can replace the need for electric strike use in a form that is more secure and aesthetically pleasing.



This award-winning solution creates application opportunities across many markets whether the need is security, controlled access or hands-free operation. They can replace the need for electric strike use in a form that is more secure and aesthetically pleasing. LCN Senior Swing: Powered by LCN's award-winning AdaptivIQ TM technology, this operator automatically adjusts to external pressures like wind, carpet drag and HVAC stack pressure, allowing smooth, consistent operation. Coupled with a Smart Power Boost, AdaptivIQ provides optimized latching for security and safety.



Powered by LCN's AdaptivIQ technology, this operator automatically adjusts to external pressures like wind, carpet drag and HVAC stack pressure, allowing smooth, consistent operation. Coupled with a Smart Power Boost, AdaptivIQ provides optimized latching for security and safety. LCN 4040XP Series Closers: As a universal closer, the 4040XP fits a wide variety of applications. Every 4040XP includes a high-strength cast-iron cylinder, forged steel arm, double heat-treated steel pinion and full complement, low friction bearings for rugged reliability in high-traffic installations and is ANSI/BHMA A156.4 Grade 1 rated.



As a universal closer, the 4040XP fits a wide variety of applications. Every 4040XP includes a high-strength cast-iron cylinder, forged steel arm, double heat-treated steel pinion and full complement, low friction bearings for rugged reliability in high-traffic installations and is ANSI/BHMA A156.4 Grade 1 rated. Von Duprin Outdoor Defense: Outdoor Defense products are engineered for use in exterior environments such as secure perimeter gates, fencing systems, courtyards, rooftops and other outdoor access points. Designed to withstand moisture, temperature fluctuations and corrosion under normal outdoor conditions, Outdoor Defense provides enhanced protection for critical exit device components. Available for the Von Duprin 98/99 series exit devices, this option enables reliable performance in exterior gate and perimeter applications where durability and security are essential.



Outdoor Defense products are engineered for use in exterior environments such as secure perimeter gates, fencing systems, courtyards, rooftops and other outdoor access points. Designed to withstand moisture, temperature fluctuations and corrosion under normal outdoor conditions, Outdoor Defense provides enhanced protection for critical exit device components. Available for the Von Duprin 98/99 series exit devices, this option enables reliable performance in exterior gate and perimeter applications where durability and security are essential. Krieger STC 51 Hollow Metal Door: The KriegerShield hybrid door provides 40 dB radio frequency (RF) shielding and an STC 51 acoustical rating—all in a 1 ¾″ thick door panel. Its innovative, adjustable design makes it an ideal choice for installations where RF shielding and sound control are required.

Trimco End Caps and Frame Guards and Primus display kits will also be featured alongside a full-size Krieger door equipped with mission-critical hardware sets. See the solutions in action and connect with industry-leading experts at Booth #1035. Developers, owners and designers who will not be attending the show in person this year can utilize Allegion's online resources including a wide array of virtual trainings or subscribe to receive the latest Mission-Critical Data Centers communications.

Learn more about Mission-Critical Data Center solutions and connect with Allegion's team of experts here.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work, and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss®, Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. For more, visit https://us.allegion.com/.

SOURCE Allegion US