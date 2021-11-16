Allegion Introduces Schlage® NDE And LE Mobile-Enabled Wireless Locks with Si option, Empowering Customers With Freedom Of Choice

As interoperability and open architecture continue to be a priority for institutions and campuses, the need for flexible solutions from manufacturers is increasingly important as they provide customers with freedom of choice and a convenient path to adopting new technology as it becomes available. Now buildings with an HID reader on the perimeter can add the compatible Schlage wireless locks to interior doors, enhancing security and convenience while driving electronic access control (EAC) deeper into the building.

"As Allegion works to be the partner of choice, it's important for us to embrace open architecture and interoperability so we can collectively decrease the complexity and increase the adoption of EAC solutions," said Devin Love, electronics product leader at Allegion. "In addition to the AD Series locks, the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks will provide customers with an expanded portfolio of HID-supported solutions from Schlage. We're excited about the opportunity to help our customers achieve a more secure, convenient and flexible EAC experience that meets their security and budget needs of today and tomorrow."

Whether upgrading from a competitor's wireless locks or implementing new mobile-enabled hardware, the Schlage NDE and LE wireless locks offer customers support of HID smart cards and select mobile credentials when ordered with the Si option. Additional benefits of these locks include:

Freedom of choice

Expanded support gives customers the power to choose the solution that meets their security and financial needs regardless of the brand of credential they are using.

Leverages existing credential investment

The Si option allows for reading of the secure application area of the credentials versus only the card serial number (CSN), which means customers can take full advantage of the powerful, smart credentials they have invested in.

Trusted expertise

Designed with over a century of experience in the security industry, the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks provide the Grade 1 security, simplicity and quality customers have come to expect from Schlage.

This enhancement to Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks is part of the continued wave in Allegion's mission to work with leading consortiums and manufacturers in the industry to spearhead open architecture and mobile access adoption, making seamless security the new standard.

With the Si option, the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks support HID® iCLASS, iCLASS SE and Seos credentials. To learn more about the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks, visit us.allegion.com .

