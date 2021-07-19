Allegion Returns To ISC West As Trusted Partner, Leader In Seamless Access

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security products and solutions, will be demonstrating new seamless access products and services at ISC West 2021 (booth #16059),, the security industry's most comprehensive and converged trade show occurring from July 19 – 21, 2021. "With businesses returning to full-scale operations following the easing of pandemic restrictions, Allegion is committed to helping security integrators and PACs partners better serve their higher education, K-12, healthcare and multifamily customers in innovative ways that deliver a seamless access experience while promoting healthy environments," said Brad Aikin, director of field marketing and training at Allegion. "Now more than ever, it is imperative that we work together as an industry to create safer, healthier, more accessible spaces for our communities."

Allegion's commitment to open architecture, interoperability, improved digital collaboration and to growing with customers as their needs evolve – all without compromising on security – are key ways it is serving the industry. Through the Allegion Alliance Network, Allegion develops collaborative relationships with other companies to provide a broader range of products and services.

"Access control no longer exists in a vacuum and offers substantially more value as part of a broader set of solutions," said Roy Johnson, product manager of connectivity at Allegion. "Executing on this requires standardization and interoperability to ensure that everything works together seamlessly. Allegion is leading the way through active contributions in multiple standards bodies within our industry and beyond."

Allegion, recipient of SIA's prestigious 2021 Member of the Year award, will be connecting with show attendees and showcasing its latest products and solutions including:

Overtur : Allegion's Overtur™ is a cloud-based environment where project team members can collaborate on the specification, design and construction of door security and openings from anywhere. It provides a centralized place to capture, maintain and verify door hardware requirements and decisions, with easy options to push information to industry-leading tools. Existing features like Overtur Mobile, Punch List and Site Survey simplify the gathering of onsite information by streamlining it all in one platform, eliminating the need for paper and information reprocessing. New to Overtur is the Estimate to Order functionality, which enables authorized partners to create estimates with net pricing using their individual buying programs. Estimates are created with hardware and product sets attached and are saved for future use. Once an estimate is complete, it can be shared or turned into a quote.

Schlage RC: Allegion recently expanded its Schlage networked product portfolio to include the new Schlage RC Reader Controller. This new innovative device combines the power of the Pure IP™ access control technology with Schlage's intelligent hardware and credentials, delivering a comprehensive and cost-effective perimeter solution to customers. The benefits of having a panel and reader in a single enclosure eliminate the need for multiple devices while creating a simplified architecture with ease-of-installation. Customers now have the power to leverage their existing infrastructure with this scalable and flexible solution.

"Allegion's continued commitment to technological innovation means there is no break in the relentless drive to move the industry forward. We continue to hire the brightest developers, engineers and industry experts and invest in the best technology partners," said Devin Love, director of commercial electronic products at Allegion. "The result is a constant stream of new products and features hitting the market."

ISC West attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Allegion executives and industry thought leaders, as the company showcases why it is the partner of choice for IT leaders, facility executives, institution decision makers, architects and multifamily property executives.

For security professionals who will not be attending the show in person this year, Allegion is offering virtual one-on-one meeting opportunities. Additionally, professionals can connect virtually through:

Security in 30 : This popular webinar series explores industry hot topics, such as interoperability, the mobile movement, touchless solutions, and Overtur™. Each session is followed by a live Q&A, and offers opportunities for follow-up media interviews.

: This popular webinar series explores industry hot topics, such as interoperability, the mobile movement, touchless solutions, and Overtur™. Each session is followed by a live Q&A, and offers opportunities for follow-up media interviews. Virtual Training: Allegion offers a wide array of training curriculum for integrators and other security professionals. From online courses that are catered for the access control world to live seminars to continuing education with AIA accredited courses, Allegion is committed to making doing business easier.

Show attendees and virtual guests can learn more and experience live demos at booth #16059. For more information, please visit us.allegion.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

SOURCE Allegion US

