Allergan Aesthetics and Girls Inc., in Partnership with SkinSpirit, Inspire Future Women Leaders in STEM

Allergan Aesthetics reaffirms its commitment to Girls Inc. through Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) programming at the newly opened Atlanta Training Center

SkinSpirit Provides Donation and Invites Clients to Gift Directly to Girls Inc. for Second Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announces their continued partnership with Girls Inc. for the 7th year with programming and funding designed to foster mentorship and ensure girls have the tools and encouragement to succeed in STEM careers.

"At Allergan Aesthetics, we are proud to continue our work with Girls Inc. to create meaningful opportunities for young women to see themselves in STEM," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "With women currently holding only 18% of STEM jobs in the U.S.¹, we want to continue to inspire girls to consider STEM-related fields through mentorship and community support. Our goal is to ensure generations of women have the confidence and resources to pursue careers in science and technology."

Recent data indicates that while 55% of girls express interest in STEM careers, various barriers still impede their full participation and success in these fields.² Two key initiatives will help close the gap: Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) Atlanta Training Center Experience and SkinSpirit Gives Campaign.

Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) Atlanta Training Center Experience

This year, Allergan Aesthetics is welcoming Girls Inc. of Atlanta participants for a special behind-the-scenes tour of the newly opened AMI Training Center in Atlanta. The visit will be followed by a private panel discussion with local women healthcare providers, who will share their personal career journeys and offer advice on navigating future opportunities.

AMI is committed to elevating the science and art of aesthetics through high-impact educational programs to aesthetic providers that enable them to advance their capabilities.

SkinSpirit Gives

SkinSpirit Gives, SkinSpirit's philanthropic arm, is joining forces with Allergan Aesthetics and Girls Inc. again this year to inspire their clients to help equip girls with the tools and programming to explore careers in STEM.

"Having started my career in the tech world, I've seen firsthand how transformative opportunities in STEM can be for women," said Lynn Heublein CEO and Co-founder of SkinSpirit. "Partnering with Girls Inc. to champion mentorship, education, and career exploration in these fields is deeply meaningful. It's about unlocking possibilities many young women may have never imagined."

SkinSpirit, a pioneer in medical aesthetics and skincare, will invite clients to donate directly to Girls Inc. from November1st - November 15th. All contributions will support STEM programming, mentorship, and career exploration opportunities for more than 120,000 girls at 75 affiliates across the U.S. and Canada.

Support Girls In STEM

For more information on how to support the girls in your life, visit girlsinc.org/resources-hub to download free resources, including "10 Things You Can Do to Encourage A Girl In STEM" and "Tips for Being an Effective Mentor."

To donate to Girls Inc, please visit https://giving.classy.org/campaign/680888/donate

