Allergan Aesthetics launches new AA Signature Program at IMCAS 2025 to redefine patient-centric, multimodal treatment plans

AA Signature provides an innovative approach to treatment planning that focuses on patient outcomes

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing demand for personalized, patient-centric aesthetic solutions1,2, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company, is proud to unveil the new AA Signature program, an innovative approach to treatment planning harnessing the power of Allergan Aesthetics' advanced product portfolio to address patient needs and treat for outcomes.

With 8 in 10 patients proceeding with treatment following holistic consultation, this research3+ highlights the power of combining high-quality products to achieve bespoke signature looks. The AA Signature program provides HCPs with advanced training and education modules that harness the potential of Allergan Aesthetics' facial product portfolio.

Program Highlights:

Launching Internationally at IMCAS World Congress 2025, the AA Signature approach focuses on key patient needs frequently seen in clinical practice. Following the launch, more signature looks and approaches using the product portfolio will be gradually introduced around the world* to reflect new trends, products and indications, and to treat different areas of the face. The new AA Signature program addresses different needs, including:

Lift: Added lift, structure and skin firmness – Patients long for a lifted and more defined appearance4,5> with 9 in 10 people interested in a holistic plan targeting multiple areas of the face.6# Definition: Enhanced facial angles and lower face definition – More than 1 in 3 patients seek an improved chin, jawline or side profile.7~ Skin quality: Smoother and firmer skin with more hydration – 94% of people want to improve their facial skin quality8= and 1 in 2 people worry about their facial skin texture or tone.9^

Delivering results through multimodal excellence

The AA Signature program stems from compelling research demonstrating the benefits of holistic treatments. Clinics utilizing treatment plans addressing multiple areas of the face see a 68% higher retention rate compared to those that focus on one area per treatment10%. By integrating Allergan Aesthetics' advanced facial portfolio, the AA Signature program aims to empower HCPs to deliver holistic, personalized treatment plans, while maximizing patient satisfaction and loyalty.10

As the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio continues to expand, the AA Signature approach supports HCPs with the combination use of products to maximize the treatment options available. The AA Signature program offers HCPs cutting-edge training and tools to meet the demands of an increasingly diverse aesthetic environment, ensuring they are equipped to deliver the best possible natural looking results patient's desire.

"The AA Signature program addresses the rising demand for a holistic treatment approach and leverages our advanced product portfolio, providing HCPs with access to expert opinions, business support, and comprehensive educational programs - including consumer-focused and AMI-led provider training - that align with individual patient aesthetic goals," said Mark Wilson, SVP Head of International Commercial, Allergan Aesthetics.

We advise HCPs to contact their local Allergan Aesthetics representative to find out if the AA Signature program is available in their country.

Notes to Editors

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit. www.allerganaesthetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Disclaimers

Material developed and funded by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.

Copyright 2023 AbbVie. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Footnotes:

+ According to a survey of 242 US HCPs asked what percentage of the time do their new/naïve patients with whom they've discussed a full facial consultation convert to treatment right away or make a future appointment.

> Qualitative data from an online community platform captured over 5 days with a range of consumer types (naïve considerers, engaged considerers, users) from a range of ages (20–34, 34–49 and 50+) from Canada, Brazil, China.

# According to an online survey conducted in the US between December 2020 and January 2021 of 300 patients aged 18–75 years who used a neurotoxin and/or dermal filler in the past two years. 94% (n=282) of filler patients said they were extremely, very, or somewhat interested in receiving a full-face consultation from a doctor.

~ Online interviews completed by 12,360 'aesthetically aware' 25–64-year-old women and men across 15 countries in the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, between July 14 to August 4, 2021.

= 94% of 14,584 people interviewed in a global survey. People desired to improve their facial skin, and terms such as radiance and healthy, glowing skin were requested by patients seeking improvements in their appearance. The term 'skin quality' encompasses this collection of desired outcomes.

^ 52% of 14,584 people surveyed. Data from online surveys conducted in May 2019 of 14,584 "aesthetic conscious" adults (aged 21–75) from the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia.

% Based on a multicentre, retrospective review of patient retention rates from seven aesthetic practices across five continents, incorporating more than 2,600 patients. Patients who received one or more treatments with HA soft-tissue fillers or neuromodulators were retrospectively divided into 1 of 3 groups according to treatment(s) received over a 12-month period: neuromodulator only, HA only, or dual treatment with neuromodulator and HA. Retention rates in each practice at 1, 3, and 5 years after the incident year were calculated as the proportion of patients in each group who received at least one paid treatment in the 12-month period leading up to each time point. At 5 years, patient retention for dual treatment was 65.6% vs. 39.0% for neuromodulator treatment only.

References:

Chiu A et al. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2023;16:1521–32. Allergan Aesthetics. Data on File. Consumer Filler. March 2021 . Allergan Aesthetics. Data on Ule. REF-115016. HCP Facial Injectables ATU: Neurotoxins—Final Report. January 2022 . Chiu A et al. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2023;16:1521–32. Allergan Aesthetics. Data on File. The Lower Face Customer & HCP Journey: Qualitative Research Report. May 2024 . Allergan Aesthetics. Data on File. Consumer Filler. March 2021 . Allergan Aesthetics. Data on File. Consumer Beauty Insights Survey 2021. August 2021 . Humphrey S, et al. Dermatol Surg. 2021;47(7):974–81. Allergan Aesthetics. Data on File. Allergan 360 Report Skin Quality Data. 2019. Humphrey S et al. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2021;20:1495–1498.

SOURCE AbbVie