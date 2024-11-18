Allergan Aesthetics Offers Free Business Education Courses Online to Support Growing Practices with Allergan Aesthetics Products

Seven new e-trainings, all 30 minutes or less, are available starting today through Allergan Medical Institute® (AMI) at AMIOnline.com

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, launched AMI Business Education, a new addition to the AMI Online learning platform available for free to all Allergan Aesthetics customers. This innovative offering empowers healthcare practitioners, their staff, and management with business education practices focused on Allergan Aesthetics products to enhance patient service and achieve operational excellence.

"Allergan Aesthetics designed AMI Business to meet providers where they are—supporting them with practical, business-focused education related to our products to complement their clinical expertise and help them grow their practices and deliver on patient needs," said Glen Curran, Senior Vice President, U.S. Allergan Aesthetics. "We are excited to provide these courses free of charge through AMI Online, giving all of our customers access to valuable resources that help them thrive in this dynamic industry."

With this latest launch, Allergan Aesthetics reinforces its investment in the AMI platform and its dedication to providing industry-leading education across both clinical and business disciplines. The AMI mission is to help practitioners develop their aesthetics expertise, elevate their clinical proficiency, and advance their practice.

The new AMI Business modules are aligned with Allergan Aesthetics' commitment to shaping, growing, and enhancing customers' businesses through robust education. Each course follows a "learning journey," addressing key business principles based on a clinic's tenure, to support the use of Allergan Aesthetics' products. By offering these tools, Allergan Aesthetics helps providers balance exceptional patient outcomes with efficient business operations.

The AMI Business Education curriculum is the first business program added to AMI Online and includes four courses that include seven newly launched e-trainings, all under 30 minutes.

The offerings include:

The Secret Sauce: Understanding the 5 key ingredients that have proven to be the backbone for successful aesthetic practices using Allergan Aesthetics products.

Understanding the 5 key ingredients that have proven to be the backbone for successful aesthetic practices using Allergan Aesthetics products. Goal Setting: Setting SMARTER Goals using Allergan Aesthetics products that will lead to a successful medical aesthetic practice. (Includes a downloadable worksheet called "SMARTER Goal Setting Worksheet")

Setting SMARTER Goals using Allergan Aesthetics products that will lead to a successful medical aesthetic practice. (Includes a downloadable worksheet called "SMARTER Goal Setting Worksheet") Telephone Conversion: Converting telephone leads to acquire and retain new and existing patients for Allergan Aesthetics products within your practice.

Converting telephone leads to acquire and retain new and existing patients for Allergan Aesthetics products within your practice. Helping to Create Lifetime Patient Partnerships: Learning how to recruit, retain, cross-sell or convert patients to multiple Allergan Aesthetics treatments in the practice and the importance of frequency of patient visits in establishing a partnership with patients. This course contains three additional e-trainings including: Retention, Conversion, and Frequency

Learning how to recruit, retain, cross-sell or convert patients to multiple Allergan Aesthetics treatments in the practice and the importance of frequency of patient visits in establishing a partnership with patients.

These courses are designed with the understanding that clinicians are running a business—whether they are new to the aesthetics industry or have been operating for years. By offering practical tools, Allergan Aesthetics is helping them drive sustainable growth, enhance management efficiency, and build patient loyalty.

"As a clinician and an educator in the aesthetic space, one of the biggest challenges we face is running and growing a business while improving our clinical skills to provide great outcomes for our patients," said Dr. Joseph A. Russo, board-certified plastic surgeon. "The AMI Business modules offer valuable insights for growing practices."

How to Access AMI Online Business Education Courses

These courses are available to all Allergan Aesthetics customers for free using their Allergan Advantage® credentials at AMI Online.

To register, access AMI Online directly from Allergan Advantage®, or use your Allergan Advantage® login credentials to log in directly to AMI Online. If you don't have an Allergan Advantage® login, you can create a new account at AMI Online.

Select your first course and begin your educational journey.

