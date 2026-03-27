Allergy & Asthma Network and Blue Marble Health Advance Digital Health Innovation with Evidence-Based Platform for Asthma Self-Management

Results of pilot testing demonstrate high usability and strong potential to expand equitable access to asthma self-management education

FAIRFAX, Va., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network, a national leader in patient-centered research and education, and Blue Marble Health, a digital health technology company, today announced the publication of new research in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology in Practice (JACI: In Practice) highlighting the development and usability of Blue Marble Health's innovative digital asthma self-management education platform, BREATHE (BRinging Exercise, Asthma Assessments, and TeacHing to Everyone).

Asthma self-management education (ASME) is essential for achieving optimal disease control, yet the majority of adults with asthma do not receive it. Through this research, Allergy & Asthma Network and Blue Marble Health address this critical gap by advancing scalable, digital solutions designed to reach under-resourced communities and reduce health disparities.

Using a rigorous, user-centered design approach, researchers developed and evaluated the BREATHE platform to meet the needs of adults with asthma, particularly those facing barriers to healthcare access, as well as healthcare providers (HCPs). The study included two phases:

Phase 1: Surveys and in-depth interviews with adults with asthma and HCPs to inform platform design





Surveys and in-depth interviews with adults with asthma and HCPs to inform platform design Phase 2: A two-week feasibility pilot assessing usability among adults with asthma experiencing health disparities and HCPs

The BREATHE platform integrates comprehensive asthma education with practical self-management tools, including:

Interactive asthma lessons featuring diverse, inclusive imagery





Exercise tracking capabilities





Asthma control surveys





A personalized Asthma Action Plan





Spanish-language translation with bilingual voice-over narration





A clinician-facing dashboard for real-time data visualization and remote monitoring

The results underscore the leadership of Allergy & Asthma Network and Blue Marble Health in digital health innovation:

Usability scores ranked in the top percentiles , with adults rating the app in the 81st percentile and HCPs rating the dashboard in the 76th percentile





, with adults rating the app in the 81st percentile and HCPs rating the dashboard in the 76th percentile Strong user satisfaction , reflected in Net Promoter Scores of 8.6/10 among adults with asthma and 7.7/10 among health care providers





, reflected in Net Promoter Scores of 8.6/10 among adults with asthma and 7.7/10 among health care providers All feasibility and usability benchmarks were successfully met, demonstrating the platform's readiness for broader implementation

"This research reflects our commitment to leading patient-centered innovation and expanding access to essential asthma education," says De De Gardner, DrPH, Chief Research Officer at Allergy & Asthma Network. "BREATHE demonstrates how digital tools can empower patients, support clinicians, and advance health equity for communities historically underserved by traditional healthcare models."

The BREATHE platform is currently being used in Allergy & Asthma Network's free Virtual Asthma Coaching Program, further extending its impact by providing personalized support to individuals managing asthma.

"This research further validates what has always been at the heart of Blue Marble Health's approach: technology built with patients and clinicians, not just for them, produces platforms people actually want to use," Sheryl Flynn, PT, PhD, CEO of Blue Marble Health. "The strong usability and feasibility outcomes we achieved with our Health in Motion – BREATHE Platform give us tremendous confidence as we advance into our clinical trial, where we will rigorously test whether this person-centered design translates into meaningful health outcomes for adults living with asthma, especially those living in under-resourced communities."

The research was funded by an NIH NHLBI SBIR award number R44HL137502 for the development of tools and platforms to improve the dissemination and implementation of evidence-based interventions for lung diseases and disorders. The content of the manuscript is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to advance patient-centered research and advocate for better outcomes, access to care, education, and treatments that lead to improved health and quality of life. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all, promote evidence-based care, and foster collaboration among patients, clinicians, researchers, advocates and policymakers. Learn more at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org.

About Blue Marble Health

Blue Marble Health is a clinician-founded digital health company on a mission to make evidence-based care accessible to everyone living with chronic conditions. Led by Sheryl Flynn, PT, PhD, and backed by more than $15 million in NIH funding, Blue Marble is a Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Platform for asthma, COPD, pulmonary rehabilitation, vestibular rehabilitation, and fall prevention. What sets Blue Marble apart is a deep commitment to person-centered design – every module is built in partnership with the patients and clinicians who will use it, ensuring that the technology reflects the real needs of diverse and underserved communities. By combining the rigor of clinical science with the reach of digital health, Blue Marble is closing the gap between guidelines-recommended care and the people who need it most. For more information, visit bluemarblehealthco.com.

Citation

Allergy & Asthma Network with Blue Marble Health (2026). Development and Usability of a Digital Asthma Self-Management Education Platform: BRinging Exercise, Asthma Assessments, and TeacHing to Everyone (BREATHE). The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology in Practice (JACI: In Practice)

Contact: Gary Fitzgerald

Allergy & Asthma Network

703-641-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network