Allergy & Asthma Network Convenes 29th Annual Capitol Hill Advocacy Event, Advancing Policy Priorities on Patient Access and Affordability

Inaugural Social Advocate Summit and Clarion for Policy Impact Award highlight expanded national advocacy efforts

FAIRFAX, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As prescription drug costs continue to rise, Allergy & Asthma Network (AAN) is leading national advocacy efforts to advance patient affordability, access and safety—marked today by World Asthma Day and culminating in its flagship Allergy & Asthma Day Capitol Hill (AADCH) event in Washington, D.C., on May 6, 2026. This year's theme, "The Prescription for Progress: Bridging the Gap in Patient Affordability & Access," underscores the urgent need to remove financial and systemic barriers that prevent people from accessing the care and medications they need.

The multi-day initiative launches with AAN's Social Advocate Summit, part of the organization's Patient Advocacy Leadership Initiative (PALI), a national program introduced in 2025 to train and mobilize patients and caregivers as effective policy advocates. This marks the first AADCH since PALI's launch, reflecting AAN's expanded commitment to building coordinated, grassroots advocacy momentum.

Through the Summit, participants gain tools to combat misinformation, share their stories effectively and engage as trusted voices across digital and policy platforms. These trained advocates will bring their voices directly to Capitol Hill.

The day continues with an evening advocacy reception, where Georgina "Gio" Cornago will receive AAN's inaugural Clarion for Policy Impact Award for her leadership advancing emergency preparedness legislation following the tragic loss of her son, Giovanni Cipriano, due to an anaphylactic reaction during their family vacation in 2013.

"No family should ever experience what we did," said Cornago. "Gio's Law is about ensuring that first responders are trained and equipped to recognize and respond to anaphylaxis immediately. When epinephrine is available and given in time, lives can be saved. If this law can save even one life, then Giovanni's legacy will be one of protection and hope for families everywhere."

The initiative culminates May 6 with the 29th annual AADCH, where more than 100 advocates from across the country will meet with members of Congress alongside clinicians, partners and policymakers to advance AAN's federal priorities during National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month.

"For nearly four decades, Allergy & Asthma Network has translated patient experience into policy action," said Nissa Shaffi, head of policy and advocacy at AAN. "With the launch of PALI, we are strengthening that impact—equipping advocates with the skills and platform to drive sustained, meaningful change."

Policy Priorities

Advocates will urge Congress to advance key legislation:

Safe Step Act — Reform step therapy protocols

— Reform step therapy protocols HELP Copays Act — Count copay assistance toward out-of-pocket costs

— Count copay assistance toward out-of-pocket costs Gio's Law — Strengthen emergency response for severe allergic reactions

— Strengthen emergency response for severe allergic reactions One School One Nurse Act — Address the national school nurse shortage

Allergy & Asthma Network encourages patients and families to share their personal experiences with members of Congress, as these stories play a critical role in shaping informed, patient-centered policy. Patients and caregivers nationwide can also engage virtually through AAN's Take Action platform.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to advance patient-centered research and advocate for better outcomes, access to care, education, and treatments that lead to improved health and quality of life. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all, promote evidence-based care, and foster collaboration among patients, clinicians, researchers, advocates and policymakers. Learn more at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org.

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SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network