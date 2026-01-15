Allergy & Asthma Network Launches National Patient Advocacy Leadership Initiative (PALI)

New program empowers patients and caregivers to influence healthcare policy and drive meaningful change

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network is proud to announce the launch of the Patient Advocacy Leadership Initiative (PALI). This multifaceted program is designed to build a nationwide network of informed, empowered patient advocates who are ready to influence healthcare policy at the local, state and federal levels.

More than 100 million people in the United States live with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Many people still face challenges getting the care and medicines they need. PALI helps train and mobilize patients, caregivers and families to become effective and influential policy advocates.

"PALI is an investment in the power of a strong, connected advocacy community," says Lynda Mitchell, CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network. "This initiative strengthens our collective ability to shape policies that protect health, expand access to care, and ensure that the needs of people with asthma, allergies and related conditions are at the forefront of healthcare policy decisions."

Empowering Advocates Through Training and Engagement

Participants in the PALI program will gain access to training and advocacy opportunities, including:

Understanding the legislative process and the role of federal and state agencies in healthcare policy.





Crafting compelling, personal advocacy messages in person, by email and/or social media.





Engaging directly with legislators, staffers and policymakers, including participation in Allergy & Asthma Day Capitol Hill (AADCH).





Navigating key issues affecting access to care, treatment, medications, research, environmental health and health equity.





Building networks with advocacy organizations, community leaders, and other patient champions.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Vision for the Future

Advocacy has been central to Allergy & Asthma Network's mission since the organization started in 1985. Over the past 40 years, the Network has partnered with federal and state agencies, congressional offices and public health stakeholders. Their advocacy initiatives promoted policies that improve access to treatment, strengthen disease management programs, support research funding, and address key environmental and health equity challenges.

"Patients and caregivers are the true experts on how asthma and allergies affect daily life," says Nissa Shaffi, Director of Advocacy at Allergy & Asthma Network. "PALI gives them the necessary tools to understand and communicate the issues that impact them and the platform to share those lived experiences directly with policymakers. Patients drive advocacy, and with their leadership, we see smarter policies, stronger communities, and a healthcare system that responds to real needs."

Meeting a Growing Need

As healthcare policy continues to evolve, the demand for informed and mobilized patient advocates grows with it. PALI is designed to meet that need by creating a sustained, connected community of patient advocacy leaders equipped to drive progress on key issues affecting millions of Americans.

PALI will also include a component to recognize and celebrate individuals who are making a meaningful impact through their advocacy efforts.

By elevating the patient voices and equipping advocates with the tools they need, PALI ensures that policy issues important to people with asthma, allergies and related conditions remain at the forefront of the national healthcare agenda.

PALI is funded through the generous support of sponsors Amgen, AstraZeneca and Sanofi Regeneron. Learn more about PALI at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org/PALI.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to advance patient-centered research and advocate for better outcomes, access to care, education, and treatments that lead to improved health and quality of life. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all, promote evidence-based care, and foster collaboration among patients, clinicians, researchers, advocates and policymakers.

Contact: Gary Fitzgerald

Allergy & Asthma Network

703-641-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network