Allergy & Asthma Network to Promote Health Equity by Hosting Free COVID-19, Asthma and COPD Screenings at Atlanta Churches in September

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network, the leading nonprofit patient outreach, education, advocacy and research organization, is committed to leading efforts to end inequities in healthcare, especially for those adversely impacted by COVID-19, asthma and COPD.

This month, the Network will take action to address these unmet needs in a greater way by hosting a series of COVID-19, asthma and COPD screenings at churches in predominantly African American communities in Atlanta. The screenings are part of the organization's Not One More Life Trusted Messengers program. They are made possible through a new public-private partnership with global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi US, digital implementation partner Self Care Catalysts and numerous other organizations at local, regional and national levels.

The first health screening event is Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at:

Ebenezer Baptist Church

101 Jackson Street

Atlanta, Georgia 30312

The second health screening event is Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at:

New Life Church

3592 Flat Shoals Road

Decatur, Georgia 30034

Participants will receive results of their COVID-19 and respiratory health screenings the same day. In addition, healthcare professionals will be on hand to discuss results of the screenings, provide referrals, and offer patient education and information.

Free flu vaccinations, face masks, school supplies for children and food vouchers will also be available.

"COVID-19, asthma and COPD are life-changing medical conditions that can lead to poor health outcomes. We are excited to offer these free screenings to people living in Atlanta," says Tonya Winders, President and CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network. "Along with our partners, we are working to reduce barriers to care for at-risk patients and communities of color. We are also supporting the screenings with innovative digital tools that translate patient data into personalized healthcare solutions."

"Regular COVID testing is an important tool for fighting the virus. Given our commitment to the health and well-being of all people, particularly those who do not have access to or can afford tests, Ebenezer Baptist Church is proud to be a partner in making this happen," says Reverend Dr. Raphael Gamaliel Warnock, Senior Pastor.

Patient engagement and intervention is a critical part of the program. Through its digital implementation partner, Self Care Catalysts, Allergy & Asthma Network is making available a free patient engagement app, Health Storylines, to enable participants to access educational resources, monitor their symptoms and interact with Care Navigators. The Health Storylines app includes functionality that allows patients to share an overview of their symptoms and health history. This will help healthcare professionals to make more informed and efficient assessments based on the patient's data.

"Healthcare happens in the community and Self Care Catalysts has built a patient-driven digital platform that connects the patient to the often siloed stakeholders in healthcare to improve health outcomes. Faith communities are critical pillars and we at Self Care Catalysts are thrilled to be the lead digital implementation partner for this groundbreaking initiative by Asthma & Allergy Network," says Grace Castillo-Soyao, Founder and CEO.

In the months following the screenings, people who test positive for COVID-19 or who have underlying respiratory conditions will be invited to take part in a telehealth program that involves a community health hub and opportunities to participate in research.

"We are grateful that our health screenings have received strong support from prominent members of the Atlanta community, including Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and local pastor and musician Montell Jordan," Winders says.

People who want to attend the Atlanta health screenings are asked to first register online at www.TrustedMessengers.org.

Not One More Life and Health Disparities

COVID-19 data reveals the virus has been devastating to communities of color. African Americans in particular account for an alarmingly high rate of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), African Americans are 2.1 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than Caucasians.

In addition, African Americans face significantly higher rates of emergency department visits and deaths due to asthma. Factors for these disparities include air pollution in urban areas, lack of housing, stable income and inability to access quality and affordable healthcare.

Not One More Life was originally founded in 2003 by Atlanta-based pediatric pulmonologist LeRoy Graham, MD. Not One More Life, which merged with Allergy & Asthma Network in 2019, sends doctors, nurses, asthma educators and respiratory therapists to predominantly Black churches to provide asthma screenings and patient education.

"By partnering with churches in African American communities, we are bringing quality healthcare to where it is needed most," Dr. Graham says. "We are giving patients and families the knowledge they need – from trusted, credible sources – to make informed healthcare decisions. Research shows 90% of participants at Not One More Life's asthma screenings report seeing a doctor after the initial screening."

The Not One More Life Trusted Messengers Program will be expanded to additional U.S. cities in 2021 and beyond.

For more information about the Atlanta health screenings, please call Allergy & Asthma Network at 800-878-4403 or visit www.TrustedMessengers.org.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions, especially for those among at-risk and underserved populations. The Network advances its mission through community outreach, educational initiatives that include sharing practical, medically accurate information through its publications and digital platforms, patient advocacy on national, state and local levels, and research that supports new treatments.

About Self Care Catalysts

Self Care Catalysts is a patient-centered digital therapeutics, intelligence and analytics company that puts the patient at the center of human networks, technology and science, deriving value from real-world evidence to inform clinical care, product life cycle management and behavior change interventions.

