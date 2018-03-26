Allergy & Asthma Network Wins Jury Verdict In Antitrust Lawsuit By United Allergy Services

San Antonio-based United Allergy Services (UAS) had sued Allergy & Asthma Network/Mothers of Asthmatics and CEO Tonya Winders for $224 million. The Network is the leading nonprofit patient education and advocacy organization dedicated to ending needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions.

UAS accused the Network, leading allergist professional medical societies and Phadia/ThermoFisher Scientific of conspiring to organize a restraint of trade and restrict their business arrangements. All other defendants chose to settle due to the high cost of litigation; however, the Network and Winders refused to be silenced.

The jury determined the Network did not participate in a conspiracy nor did they interfere with UAS business practices. The jury also found the Network acted solely to protect patients and petition the government, as part of its First Amendment right.

"Thank you to each member of the eight-person jury who fulfilled his and her civic duty and supported patients' right to know when fraud, deception and abuse are occurring," Winders shared. "We are so grateful to our amazing legal team from the Carter Arnett firm based in Dallas, Texas."

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions. The Network specializes in sharing patient-friendly, medically reviewed information through its award-winning Allergy & Asthma Today magazine, E-newsletter, AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org and numerous community outreach programs.

Follow Allergy & Asthma Network on Facebook and Twitter @AllergyAsthmaHQ. Join at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org/join.

