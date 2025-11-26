Alleva Achieves ONC Certification, SOC 2, and HIPAA Compliance for Its Behavioral Health Platform

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleva, a leading behavioral health electronic medical record (EMR) and intelligence platform, today announced it has achieved ONC Certification, SOC 2 Type II compliance, and maintains comprehensive HIPAA security controls, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to security, interoperability, and enterprise-level trust.

This achievement positions Alleva among a select group of EMR platforms that meet the rigorous federal and industry standards required by large behavioral health organizations, multi-state networks, and enterprise providers seeking a secure, reliable, and scalable technology partner.

"For behavioral health organizations, reliability is everything. Our customers run life-changing programs, and they need technology that strengthens, not complicates, their daily operations," said Chad Perry, Chief Operating Officer at Alleva. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II and maintaining ONC Certification reinforce our commitment to building a secure, compliant, and dependable platform. These standards aren't checkboxes for us, they're the foundation that allows our customers to focus on people, not paperwork."

Meeting the Highest Standards of Healthcare Security & Interoperability

ONC Certification

Alleva is now officially certified by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), demonstrating that the platform meets stringent national requirements for interoperability, data portability, and clinical information exchange. This certification enables customers to seamlessly share patient data across systems and maintain compliance with evolving federal standards.

SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Alleva has also completed SOC 2 Type II, the industry's most comprehensive third-party audit for security, availability, and confidentiality. This verification assesses the effectiveness of security controls over an extended period—validating not only policy strength but real operational execution.

HIPAA-Aligned Data Protection

In addition to formal audits, Alleva maintains robust HIPAA privacy and security safeguards, including encryption, access controls, continuous monitoring, and established security governance frameworks. These protections ensure that sensitive behavioral health information remains secure across every workflow.

"Security and compliance are not ancillary features—they are core to our mission and the expectations of enterprise-level providers," said Steve McCall, CEO & Co-Founder at Alleva. "By meeting the industry's highest standards, we're ensuring that the organizations who rely on us can scale with confidence. Alleva's unified platform continues to set the bar for what behavioral health technology should deliver: transparency, trust, and innovation that actually makes a difference."

Built for Enterprise Behavioral Health Organizations

Beyond certifications, Alleva continues to enhance its all-in-one platform with native features designed to meet the needs of growing behavioral health organizations, including:

Integrated AI-powered documentation (Echo)

Native billing and revenue cycle management

Real-time analytics and reporting through Alleva Insights

Multi-location scalability with enterprise-grade role and permission controls

A unified ecosystem that reduces reliance on third-party bolt-ons

Built-in governance, risk, and compliance capabilities that support year-round audit readiness and operational oversight

With ONC Certification and SOC 2 Type II, Alleva is now positioned to support larger enterprise networks seeking a fully integrated behavioral health solution with advanced privacy, reliability, and compliance guarantees.

A Commitment to Continuous Security & Transparency

Organizations can review Alleva's security practices, policies, audit details, and ongoing compliance monitoring at its dedicated Trust Center:

trust.helloalleva.com

About Alleva

Alleva is a leading behavioral health EMR and intelligence platform built to help clinicians and organizations deliver better care through connected workflows, real-time insights, and a seamless user experience. Purpose-built for behavioral health, Alleva combines powerful automation, AI-assisted documentation, native billing, and robust reporting to streamline operations and elevate clinical care.

Learn more at https://helloalleva.com .

