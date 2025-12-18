Alleva Introduces InCheck: Transforming Behavioral Health Compliance Into a Year-Round System

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleva , a leader in behavioral health technology, announced InCheck, a comprehensive compliance management platform designed to help behavioral health programs maintain year-round readiness across CARF, Joint Commission, and state regulatory requirements.

Built from direct input from compliance officers, program directors, and survey veterans, InCheck addresses one of the industry's most persistent challenges: staying audit-ready daily without last-minute chaos.

Alleva's InCheck, a compliance content management solution

"In behavioral health, compliance isn't a one-time event — it's a daily operational responsibility," said Les Wilson, VP of Product at Alleva. "Many compliance tools were built around corporate risk models, point-in-time accreditation prep, and isolated training workflows, not the day-to-day realities of treatment programs. InCheck reflects how behavioral health teams actually work."

Purpose-Built for Behavioral Health — Not A Generic GRC

Behavioral health programs manage evolving standards, staff credentialing, corrective actions, incident reviews, chart audits, training requirements, policy updates, the list goes on — all while delivering care.

InCheck brings this work into one connected system, including:

Standards & Readiness: CARF, Joint Commission, and state standards with guided gap analysis , program improvement plans (PIPs), and real-time readiness visibility

CARF, Joint Commission, and state standards with , program improvement plans (PIPs), and real-time readiness visibility Tasks & Corrective Actions: Assignable checklists, recurring tasks, alerts, and documented follow-through

Assignable checklists, recurring tasks, alerts, and documented follow-through Safety, Clinical & Staff Oversight: Incident tracking, chart audits, credentialing, and required training tied directly to compliance workflows

This structure replaces spreadsheets, binders, and disconnected tools with a clear, defensible compliance system.

From Reactive Compliance to Continuous Readiness

InCheck shifts organizations away from audit-driven fire drills toward continuous readiness, turning standards into structured, trackable work throughout the year.

The platform includes AI-powered policy and documentation management, enabling policy transformation, version control, and centralized documentation that stays aligned with regulatory changes. With more HIPAA compliant AI features to come!

Les Wilson, Alleva's VP of Product, continued, "Surveyors don't just want clean documentation, they want evidence of a functioning system. InCheck helps teams demonstrate that every day, not just during an audit."

Early Adopter Program Now Open

Ahead of its January release, Alleva is opening an Early Adopter Program offering reduced pricing, priority onboarding and early placement in the initial release wave.

Interested organizations can secure early adopter benefits by enrolling before December 31st ahead of January's official launch.

Learn more and secure early adopter access here

About Alleva

Alleva is a leading behavioral health EMR and intelligence platform built to help clinicians and organizations deliver better care through connected clinical, operational, and compliance workflows.

Media Contact:

Kayla Briones

Senior Product Marketing Manager, Alleva

[email protected]

SOURCE Alleva