Alleva and CollaborateMD Work Together to Offer Seamless Billing Experience for Healthcare Providers

News provided by

Alleva

28 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

The partnership enables Alleva users to streamline their billing processes and access advanced billing technology from CollaborateMD  

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleva, a leading provider of electronic medical records (EMR) software for behavioral health and addiction treatment, announced today that they have expanded their integration with CollaborateMD, a cloud-based medical billing and practice management solution. The partnership provides Alleva customers with a seamless billing experience that will save them time and money.

With Alleva's newly added Encounter Transmission Table (ETT), users can view, filter, and report on their billable service data. In addition, demographic, insurance, and diagnosis information can be shared across platforms to facilitate claim submissions in CollaborateMD. The integration creates a clear and streamlined billing process, simplifying RCM for behavioral healthcare providers. It eliminates redundancy, thereby reducing administrative errors and improving efficiency.

"Partnering with CollaborateMD is an important step forward for Alleva," said Steve McCall, CEO of Alleva. "As knowledgeable professionals in the healthcare industry, we acknowledge the importance of efficient billing processes for effective client care. To this end, we are delighted to unveil our partnership with CollaborateMD, a highly renowned entity in medical billing. Our combined expertise will craft a complete solution aimed at easing and managing billing and payment systems while revolutionizing financial workflows.

"This merger exemplifies our steadfast commitment to providing our clients with unmatched value. We foresee that this alliance has the capability to raise the level of care provided to clients. Our mutual pursuit of excellence and authenticity backs the credibility of our comprehensive solution."

CollaborateMD's President, Adam Laskey, also expressed his excitement about the partnership: "CollaborateMD continues to work with Alleva to streamline the user experience and reduce the administrative burden on healthcare providers." 

Alleva and CollaborateMD believe that this ongoing partnership will be a game-changer for their customers and the healthcare industry and are committed to providing innovative solutions.

About Alleva:

Alleva is a leading provider of electronic medical records (EMR) software for behavioral health and addiction treatment. Alleva's software is designed to help healthcare providers manage their clinical, administrative, and financial operations with ease and efficiency. Alleva's software is HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based, and customizable to meet the needs of different types of facilities and programs. Alleva's mission is to empower healthcare providers to deliver the best care possible to their patients. For more information, visit [www.HelloAlleva.com] or follow Alleva on [Facebook], [Instagram], and [LinkedIn].

About CollaborateMD:

CollaborateMD is a cloud-based medical billing and practice management solution that simplifies the billing process for healthcare providers. CollaborateMD's software helps healthcare providers get paid faster, reduce denials, and improve cash flow. CollaborateMD's software is easy to use, affordable, and scalable to fit the needs of any size or specialty of practice. CollaborateMD's vision is to provide a smarter, more innovative healthcare payment solution that creates a better way for healthcare providers and patients to connect. For more information, visit [www.collaboratemd.com] or follow CollaborateMD on [Facebook],[Twitter], and [LinkedIn].

SOURCE Alleva

