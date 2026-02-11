Alleva Launches InCheck, Marking 10 Years of Growth and Record Platform Momentum

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleva, a leading behavioral health technology platform, today announced the official launch of InCheck, its GRC content management system built specifically for behavioral health organizations. The launch comes during Alleva's 10-year anniversary and follows a year of record growth, platform expansion, and organizational momentum.

InCheck Is Here!

InCheck transforms compliance from a reactive, last-minute activity into a structured, year-round operational system. While compliance has always been embedded within the Alleva platform through Echo's AI-powered, ambient note taking, and rules-based billing controls , InCheck extends that foundation into a comprehensive governance, risk, and compliance framework.

Designed exclusively for behavioral health, InCheck expands beyond the EMR to manage audits, standards, policies, gap analysis, corrective actions, life & safety requirements, facility oversight, and operational readiness in one connected environment. Rather than relying on spreadsheets, shared drives, and disconnected tools, organizations can now manage both clinical and non-clinical compliance within a unified ecosystem.

"Over the last decade, we've learned that compliance is not a single event tied to survey season. It's an ongoing operational responsibility," said Steve McCall, CEO of Alleva. "InCheck reflects everything we've learned about the realities behavioral health teams face. It brings structure, visibility, and accountability into the same workflows they already rely on, while expanding coverage into areas the EMR alone was never meant to manage."

The launch of InCheck follows Alleva's most significant year of expansion in company history. The organization achieved new records across quarterly and annual performance, driven by rising demand for a unified behavioral health technology ecosystem. Continued investments in platform stability, infrastructure, security, and AI innovation have strengthened Alleva's ability to support growing organizations at scale.

The company's momentum has also been recognized externally. In 2026, Alleva earned placements on both the Capterra Shortlist and Software Advice FrontRunners reports for Mental Health software, positioning the platform among the highest-rated solutions in the behavioral health category.

As the company scales, Alleva continues to deepen its leadership bench, reinforcing its commitment to developing talent from within and building a durable foundation for long-term growth.

Looking ahead, Alleva's roadmap includes continued advancement across AI-assisted workflows, scheduling, revenue cycle management, analytics, and compliance, reinforcing its vision of delivering a fully connected, behavioral health, technology ecosystem rather than fragmented point solutions.

"The ten-year milestone is meaningful," McCall added, "but what matters most is what comes next. We're building a platform that grows with behavioral health organizations, reduces operational friction, and supports the people doing the most important work in healthcare."

Visit our site for more information about Alleva.

Explore how InCheck supports year-round governance, risk, and compliance.

About Alleva

Alleva is an all-in-one behavioral health technology platform designed to unify clinical care, operations, compliance, and financial workflows within a single ecosystem. Built exclusively for behavioral health, Alleva partners with organizations nationwide to deliver secure, scalable, and purpose-built solutions that evolve alongside their needs.

