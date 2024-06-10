Alleva Launches Integrated Payment Platform to Streamline Payments for Behavioral Health Practices

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleva , a leading provider of behavioral health EMR software, today announced the launch of Alleva Payments, a comprehensive payment solution designed to simplify payment processes, optimize revenue collection, and support the growth of behavioral health practices.

"With the introduction of Alleva Payments, our goal is to provide a seamless, efficient payment experience for our clients. This new platform will significantly reduce administrative burdens and enhance revenue management, allowing behavioral health practices to focus more on patient care," said Steven McCall, CEO and Co-Founder of Alleva.

Powered by Nexio , a renowned payment services provider, Alleva Payments seamlessly integrates with Alleva's EMR software, enabling practices to automatically reconcile payment records and minimize the risk of errors. This integration saves time and money, allowing office staff to maintain accurate records effortlessly.

Other key features of Alleva Payments include:

Advanced, AI-powered fraud protection, reducing the risk of fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to sensitive payment information.

protection, reducing the risk of fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to sensitive payment information. Tokenization technology that encrypts and securely stores sensitive credit card data for future transactions, ensuring the highest level of security.

Streamlined chargeback management for efficient dispute resolution.

"Alleva Payments is more than just a payment processing tool; it is a comprehensive solution tailored to meet the unique needs of behavioral health practices. By integrating this platform into our EMR platform, we are providing our clients with a powerful tool to enhance their financial operations and improve overall practice management," said Les Wilson, VP of Product Management at Alleva

The launch of Alleva Payments reinforces Alleva's commitment to driving innovation in the behavioral health industry and supporting the success of practices nationwide.

For more information about Alleva Payments and Alleva's comprehensive suite of behavioral health EMR solutions, please visit www.alleva.com .

About Alleva:

Alleva is a leading provider of behavioral health EMR software, dedicated to empowering practices with the tools and resources they need to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and grow their businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Alleva delivers cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges faced by behavioral health professionals.

About Nexio:

Nexio provides payment services and solutions for a variety of clients , from ecommerce merchants to software platforms. Nexio's technology and services empower businesses to simplify payment complexity, optimize payment revenue, and adapt to dynamic market needs. The company aims to be a partner, advisor, and innovator, dedicated to adding value to every client's business.

