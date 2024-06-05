Alleva Shines at the West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders

Leading Behavioral Health Practice Management Platform Showcases Innovation and Care at Premier Industry Event

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleva, a cutting-edge EMR platform designed for behavioral health service providers, proudly participated as an official sponsor at the West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders, held from May 30th to June 1st in Palm Springs, California. This esteemed event gathered industry experts and enthusiasts, creating an enriching environment for knowledge exchange and innovation.

Alleva's presence at the symposium was marked by widespread recognition and engagement, with every attendee donning Alleva-branded lanyards. The pet-friendly atmosphere added a unique charm, as participants enjoyed the company of their furry friends amidst insightful discussions and presentations.

"We are thrilled to have sponsored the West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders," said Steve McCall, CEO. "This event provided an excellent platform to showcase the benefits of our EMR solution and connect with industry leaders. Our goal is to continue driving improvements in behavioral health care through innovative technology."

Alleva's platform offers numerous advantages for behavioral health service providers:

Streamlined Workflow: Efficiently manage patient information, scheduling, and billing with an integrated EMR, CRM, and RCM system.

Cost Reduction: Minimize administrative overhead and optimize resource allocation.

Enhanced Patient Care: Improve patient outcomes with comprehensive data management and seamless communication tools.

Alleva invites healthcare professionals, behavioral health clinics, and caretakers to discover the transformative potential of their platform. Schedule a demo today to experience firsthand how Alleva can elevate your practice.

About Alleva:

Alleva is a premier practice management platform tailored for behavioral health service providers. Featuring an electronic medical record (EMR), customer relationship management (CRM), revenue cycle management (RCM), and data management system, Alleva is dedicated to streamlining workflow, reducing costs, and enhancing client care. Trusted by numerous clinics and practitioners, Alleva stands as a reliable and innovative solution in the behavioral health industry.

Media Contact:

Sheena Streling

[email protected]

