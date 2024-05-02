Alleva Showcases Data-Driven EMR Platform at TCIV East 2024 Conference

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleva, a leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) solutions, attended the first-ever East Coast TCIV conference last week in Palm Beach, Florida. The company's CEO, Steve McCall, Director of Sales, John David, and Manager of Strategic Partnerships, Shelby Nelson, were on hand to showcase Alleva's data-driven EMR platform and discuss the latest features and enhancements.

One of the highlights of the conference was Rick McKenzie's session on Scalability using Alleva's Insights tool, which was well-received by attendees. The Alleva team also received numerous questions about Alleva's EMR platform and provided valuable insights into how it can help programs leverage data to achieve better clinical outcomes and monitor team performance.

For those who missed the conference, Alleva is still readily available to answer any questions and provide information about their newly released features and enhancements. Their all-in-one tool for achieving growth has proven to be a game-changer for many organizations and treatment centers looking to streamline their processes and improve patient care.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase our EMR platform at the first TCIV East conference," said CEO Steve McCall. "Our team was able to connect with many professionals and provide valuable insights into how Alleva's data-driven EMR platform can help organizations achieve better outcomes and streamline their processes. We look forward to continuing to expand our reach and share the benefits of our platform with even more organizations in the future."

About Alleva

Alleva is a leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) solutions designed to help organizations achieve better clinical outcomes and streamline their processes. Their data-driven platform provides valuable insights into team performance and patient care, helping organizations achieve growth and improve patient outcomes.

