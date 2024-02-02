Alleva Showcases Innovative EMR & CRM Practice Management Platform at the 2024 NATSAP Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleva, the leading provider of medical record software for behavioral healthcare providers, is pleased to announce its successful participation in the 2024 NATSAP Annual Conference held in Orlando, Florida from January 16th through January 18th. Alleva showcased its innovative EMR, CRM, and Business Intelligence Platforms, which have been designed to streamline the workflow of behavioral health providers, reduce costs, and improve client care.

The NATSAP Annual Conference is one of the largest adolescent treatment conferences in the behavioral health industry, bringing together professionals from across the nation to share knowledge, best practices, and the latest research in the field of adolescent behavioral health. Alleva was honored to be part of this year's event and connected with colleagues, clients, and partners to discuss the latest trends and technologies in the industry.

Alleva's team of helpers and experts were on hand to answer questions and provide personalized demos of their innovative platforms. They had numerous productive conversations with attendees, and the feedback received was overwhelmingly positive. Attendees appreciated the simplicity of the software and the ease of use, as well as the advanced data reporting functionalities that would help them efficiently manage their programs.

The success at the NATSAP Annual Conference further reinforces Alleva's mission of providing the best tools and services to help behavioral service providers improve their client outcomes. If you were unable to attend the 2024 NATSAP Annual Conference, but want to learn more about Alleva's program management platform, please visit our website HelloAlleva.com or contact us directly at marketing@helloalleva.com.

Alleva is a leading provider of EMR software solutions for the behavioral health and addiction recovery sectors. They offer top-notch technology to deliver premium care to those in need. Alleva's team comprises licensed therapists, industry professionals and experienced software developers who are committed to helping the helpers. To learn more about their services, please visit their website at helloalleva.com or call 877-4-ALLEVA to speak with one of their EMR specialists.

