Alley Cat Allies Continues to Protect the Cats of the Paseo del Morro and Collaborates with Puerto Rico Leaders

Along with Save A Gato, Alley Cat Allies is taking lifesaving action to prevent the lethal removal of the Paseo cats by the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) following a federal judge's decision. Alley Cat Allies is pursuing all legal steps to challenge the ruling, which includes gross mischaracterization of TNR—TNR was never on trial—and permitted NPS violations of federal law in developing its removal plan.

At the same time, Alley Cat Allies is partnering with Save A Gato and Puerto Rico leaders, including Congressman Pablo José Hernández, and funding spay and neuter, TNR, and humane education campaigns to make a lasting impact for San Juan's cats.

"Our fight for the community cats of the Paseo del Morro is not over. We are working swiftly to save the lives of each of the 118 cats currently living there," said Coryn Julien, program communications officer at Alley Cat Allies. "We are also gaining incredible momentum in humane, effective action for cats in the City of San Juan. Together with officials and advocates in Puerto Rico, we are making a statement: TNR works and protects cats as the San Juan community members they are."

Congressman Hernández is supporting the work of Alley Cat Allies and Save A Gato to protect the Paseo cats and expand TNR in San Juan. In a letter to the NPS, he defended the longstanding TNR program on the Paseo and opposed the removal plan on behalf of his constituents.

"[The NPS] plan is both inhumane and counterproductive, and my constituents know it," the congressman said. "I urge NPS to commit to a period of public outreach and stakeholder consultation to reach a solution that puts people and animals first."

When the NPS first announced its plan to remove community cats from the Paseo, including through lethal measures, Alley Cat Allies filed a federal lawsuit to stop the killing. The lawsuit halted the removal, which could have begun as early as October of 2024.

In the process, Alley Cat Allies exposed NPS' failure to comply with federal environmental laws in developing its lethal plan, including the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The lawsuit also uncovered NPS' exclusion of hundreds of public comments from the record, most of which were from the people of Puerto Rico expressing strong opposition to the plan and support for their cats' right to continue living in peace in their outdoor home.

As Alley Cat Allies continues to make lifesaving change and rally Puerto Ricans around the cats they love and cherish, the public can learn more and show their support at alleycat.org/PuertoRico.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.8 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube. Charlene Pedrolie is the president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies