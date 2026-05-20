Alley Cat Allies Offers $10,000 Reward for Information on Cats Sealed in Bins and Abandoned in San Antonio

Alley Cat Allies and San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) are urging anyone with information to call 311 and ask to speak with an ACS Cruelty Investigator.

Investigators believe the cats may have been dumped in the sealed bins during the night hours. Though the investigation has been active, new information is critical to identify, arrest, and prosecute a suspect.

Good Samaritans were able to unseal one bin in time to rescue the cats and rush them to veterinary care. However, all of the cats in the second bin were tragically found deceased. This act of heinous cruelty cannot go unpunished, and the perpetrator or perpetrators must be arrested and charged. They could face the maximum penalty for felony animal cruelty.

Alley Cat Allies has successfully offered rewards in San Antonio in past cases of cruelty, with one recently resulting in an arrest and prosecution. The organization seeks to achieve similar justice for the cats tortured, injured, and killed in this case.

The link between animal cruelty and child abuse, domestic violence, and adverse mental health and community health outcomes is well established, and research has found that violence against animals is predictive of, and often co-occurring with, violence against people. To protect us all—animals and people—it is critical to prosecute cruelty to the fullest extent of the law.

Again, anyone with information is urged to call 311 and ask for an ACS cruelty investigator. More information is available at alleycat.org. Alley Cat Allies reward terms and conditions can be found at alleycat.org/RewardTerms.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.7 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube. Charlene Pedrolie is the president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies