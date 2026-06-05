Alley Cat Allies Offers $15,000 Reward for Information on a Cat Fatally Shot with a Crossbow Bolt in Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the animal cruelty case of a cat named Justice, who was fatally shot with a small crossbow bolt.

Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the animal cruelty case of a cat named Justice, who was fatally shot on June 1 with a small crossbow bolt. Photo courtesy of Columbiana County Humane Society. Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the animal cruelty case of a cat named Justice, who was fatally shot with a small crossbow bolt. Justice, who was loved by his caregivers and described as “very friendly,” was discovered with the bolt piercing through his lower body on Monday, June 1, 2026, at the 200 block of West 8th Street in Salem, Ohio.

Justice, who was loved by his caregivers and described as "very friendly," was discovered with the bolt piercing through his lower body on Monday, June 1, 2026, at the 200 block of West 8th Street in Salem, Ohio. According to investigators, the state of the injury suggested Justice had been shot at least four or five days earlier.

Though Justice was rushed to medical care, he had already lost mobility in his back legs, and veterinarians determined that his injuries were too severe. He had to be humanely euthanized.

Alley Cat Allies and the Columbiana Humane Society urge anyone with information to call the Columbiana Chief Humane Officer at 234-575-1400.

The investigation into Justice's shooting is strongly underway, and Chief Humane Officer Fabian Pike says he is determined to find the person(s) responsible and is willing to take the case to a full trial rather than accept plea agreements. By offering this reward, Alley Cat Allies is joining the pursuit of justice. The organization will advocate for the most severe sentence possible for this horrific act of violence.

Alley Cat Allies educates communities about the well-established link between animal cruelty and child abuse, domestic violence, and adverse mental health and community health outcomes. Research has found that violence against animals is predictive of, and often co-occurring with, violence against people. To protect us all—animals and people—it is critical to investigate and prosecute cruelty to the fullest extent of the law.

Again, anyone with information is urged to call 234-575-1400. More information is available at alleycat.org. Alley Cat Allies reward terms and conditions can be found at alleycat.org/RewardTerms.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.8 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube. Charlene Pedrolie is the president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies.

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies