BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, is doubling its reward offer from $7,500 to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing several cats in the town of Lake Clarke Shores around April of 2024.

According to investigators, the cats appear to have been shot. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Clarke Shores Police Department at 561-964-1515 and ask for Lieutenant Fisher.

Alley Cat Allies Doubles Reward to $15,000 for Information on Cat Killer in Lake Clarke Shores, Florida Post this The front of the postcard Alley Cat Allies sent to Palm Beach Florida households to seek information. It features Lilly, a cat suspected to be one of the victims of the cat killer(s) in Lake Clarke Shores.

Alley Cat Allies has also sent postcards to households across Palm Beach County to alert residents about the case and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"The cat victims of these horrific acts of cruelty deserve justice, and Alley Cat Allies is determined to achieve it. Convicting the person or persons responsible is essential for the safety of animals and people in Lake Clarke Shores," said Coryn Julien, program communications officer for Alley Cat Allies. "We hope increasing the reward will result in information that pinpoints the perpetrator so they can be penalized to the fullest extent of the law."

Investigators say each cat was found deceased in bodies of water in the area of Carambola Road and Carambola Circle of Lake Clarke Shores in and before April 2024. Cats were reported missing as far back as December of 2023.

Every animal deserves to be protected from animal cruelty. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws criminalizing acts of cruelty toward animals. The well-documented link between animal cruelty and violence toward people also factors into the gravity of these crimes in Lake Clarke Shores.

Alley Cat Allies is committed to preventing cruelty to cats and seeking justice in the wake of it. Again, anyone with information on the killing of cats in Lake Clarke Shores is asked to contact the Lake Clarke Shores Police Department at 561-964-1515 and ask for Lieutenant Fisher. For information on reward terms and conditions, visit alleycat.org/RewardTerms.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.4 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we empower and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches. Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies