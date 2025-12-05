Alley Cat Allies Offers $10,000 Reward for Prosecution and Conviction in the Case of a Cat Shot with a Blowgun Dart in San Antonio

On Saturday, November 29, a brown tabby cat named Smokey was discovered with an orange blowgun dart lodged in her back near her shoulder blade. Smokey lives on the 7100 block of Spring Terrace Drive, San Antonio. Weeks before Smokey was shot, her caregiver found the same type of dart near his garage—an indication that the perpetrator may have been targeting cats for some time and will continue to do so.

Thankfully, Smokey survived the horrific act of cruelty and is recovering after veterinary treatment. Alley Cat Allies and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) are urging anyone with information on who shot the blow dart to call the SAPD at 210-207-8326.

"It's clear that the cruelty carried out against Smokey isn't an isolated incident, and more cats will be harmed if the perpetrator is not caught. We recently issued a reward that led to a swift arrest in another San Antonio cruelty case, and we are hoping for similar success now," said Coryn Julien, program communications officer at Alley Cat Allies. "If anyone has knowledge that will help us seek justice for Smokey and protect the other cats at risk, we ask that you please come forward."

Once a suspect is identified and charged, Alley Cat Allies will offer expert support to the prosecution and call for a severe penalty that includes jail time.

In November, Alley Cat Allies issued another reward in San Antonio to prosecute and convict a man caught on video strangling a kitten to death. The SAPD confirmed that as a direct result of the reward, an arrest was made within a week. The alleged perpetrator was charged with animal cruelty and remains in jail awaiting trial.

Alley Cat Allies is seeking a similar result on behalf of Smokey. Again, anyone with information is asked to contact the SAPD at 210-207-8326 to make a report. Any knowledge could be critical to the investigation.

Alley Cat Allies reward terms and conditions can be found at alleycat.org/RewardTerms.

