Alley Cat Allies Offers $10,000 Reward for Prosecution and Conviction of San Antonio Man Who Strangled Kitten

News provided by

Alley Cat Allies

Nov 11, 2025, 09:01 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the prosecution and conviction of a man who strangled a kitten to death in San Antonio, Texas.

A man in a red hooded sweatshirt was caught in the alleged act on surveillance video on Sunday, November 9, at an apartment complex at 7400 Yarrow Blvd. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) released a compilation of video screenshots and is asking the public to help identify the perpetrator.

Alley Cat Allies urges anyone with information on who this man is and the incident regarding the kitten to call the SAPD at 210-207-8326.

"Alley Cat Allies is working with police to seek information that will find, prosecute, and convict the perpetrator of this heinous act. We hope issuing a reward will make the difference," said DanaMarie Pannella, director of law and policy at Alley Cat Allies. "If anyone has knowledge that will help us identify this man and achieve justice for this kitten, we ask that you please come forward."

When a suspect is identified, Alley Cat Allies will offer expert support to the prosecution and call for a severe penalty that includes jail time.

Any knowledge about this incident could be crucial to the investigation. Again, anyone with information is asked to contact the SAPD at 210-207-8326 to make a report.

Alley Cat Allies reward terms and conditions can be found at alleycat.org/RewardTerms.

About Alley Cat Allies 

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.7 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on FacebookXInstagramLinkedInBlueskyThreads, and YouTube. Charlene Pedrolie is the president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies.

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies

