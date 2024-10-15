Alley Cat Allies Global Cat Day® and National Feral Cat Day® are October 16

October 16 Alley Cat Allies Global Cat Day & National Feral Cat Day embracing the global Truth that Cats are Community. Post this

"Cats Are Community is a powerful recognition that every neighborhood, city, and country worldwide must have humane, nonlethal policies and programs that treat all cats as community members. Evidence-based Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), the only humane and effective approach to community cats outdoors, must be central to these policies," said Charlene Pedrolie, president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies. "That is the thought leadership and change Global Cat Day is all about."

National Feral Cat Day is the action component of Global Cat Day—a time for advocates to act to create lifesaving change for cats. Alley Cat Allies urges people around the world to take National Feral Cat Day actions to help cats and kittens in their communities.

Alley Cat Allies' Global Cat Day feature videos highlight how communities, like Lebanon, Tennessee, and Paris, France, are embracing cats as community members. People worldwide are encouraged to view the videos, find ideas for National Feral Cat Day actions, and discover more ways to get involved at GlobalCatDay.org.

About Global Cat Day and National Feral Cat Day

Global Cat Day is on October 16 annually. National Feral Cat Day, as a critical part of Global Cat Day, falls on the same date. Both were created by Alley Cat Allies and are observed by millions of people every year.

Global Cat Day is a day to embrace the global truth that Cats Are Community. This powerful statement is recognition that cats have lived alongside us for thousands of years, have a rightful place in our communities, and are beings with inherent value who deserve to be protected.

National Feral Cat Day is the action component of Global Cat Day—a day for people worldwide to roll up their sleeves and go out into their communities to create lifesaving change for cats.

Information on Global Cat Day, how anyone around the world can take a National Feral Cat Day action, and more can be found on www.GlobalCatDay.org.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.4 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we empower and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches.

Our website is www.alleycat.org and we are active on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies