Alley Cat Allies Helps 6000 Cats in Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Collaboration with the Humane Society of Atlantic County

News provided by

Alley Cat Allies

Nov 07, 2025, 11:34 ET

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, has reached a milestone of 6000 community cats spayed or neutered through its latest Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) collaboration with the Humane Society of Atlantic County (HSAC). The collaboration has also provided nearly 58,000 meals to community cats this year through a no-cost cat food bank, the first of its kind in the county.

"Alley Cat Allies' work in Atlantic County is growing to meet the needs of cats and the community. Rising costs have made feeding just one cat beyond what many people can afford, and we're providing a lifeline of access to care at this critical time," said Charlene Pedrolie, president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies. "Our new goal in this collaboration is to help 1000 more community cats in the next months with TNR and cat food."

Each week in the TNR collaboration, community cats like Tequila are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, eartipped (the universal sign of a cat sterilized through a TNR program), microchipped, and given any other needed medical care, including antibiotic injections. A mother to several kittens, Tequila will be returned to her outdoor home to thrive free from the stresses of pregnancy. Her kittens, Cucumber and Pickle, will be adopted into homes of their own.

TNR is the only humane and effective approach to community cats, or unowned cats who live outdoors. TNR improves cats' health, keeps cats who are not socialized or adoptable out of shelters, and reduces calls to animal control.

"HSAC is proud to continue our vital work with Alley Cat Allies for the good of our county's cats. Now more than ever, accessible veterinary care and cat food mean everything to cat caregivers in our community. Alley Cat Allies' support and leadership are helping us make that lifesaving difference," said Steve Dash, executive director of HSAC.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.7 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on FacebookXInstagram, LinkedInBlueskyThreads, and YouTube. Charlene Pedrolie is the president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies.

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

On October 16, Alley Cat Allies Leads Global Cat Day® and National Feral Cat Day®

On October 16, Alley Cat Allies Leads Global Cat Day® and National Feral Cat Day®

October 16 marks Global Cat Day and National Feral Cat Day, both created by Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and...
169 Community Cats Spayed or Neutered in One Day at Alley Cat Allies Feline Frenzy® in Canton, Ohio

169 Community Cats Spayed or Neutered in One Day at Alley Cat Allies Feline Frenzy® in Canton, Ohio

In a single impactful day, 169 cats in the Akron-Canton, Ohio, area were spayed or neutered through an Alley Cat Allies Feline Frenzy® event on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Animals & Pets

Animals & Pets

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

Animal Welfare

Animal Welfare

News Releases in Similar Topics