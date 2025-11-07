Alley Cat Allies Helps 6000 Cats in Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Collaboration with the Humane Society of Atlantic County

"Alley Cat Allies' work in Atlantic County is growing to meet the needs of cats and the community. Rising costs have made feeding just one cat beyond what many people can afford, and we're providing a lifeline of access to care at this critical time," said Charlene Pedrolie, president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies. "Our new goal in this collaboration is to help 1000 more community cats in the next months with TNR and cat food."

Each week in the TNR collaboration, community cats like Tequila are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, eartipped (the universal sign of a cat sterilized through a TNR program), microchipped, and given any other needed medical care, including antibiotic injections. A mother to several kittens, Tequila will be returned to her outdoor home to thrive free from the stresses of pregnancy. Her kittens, Cucumber and Pickle, will be adopted into homes of their own.

TNR is the only humane and effective approach to community cats, or unowned cats who live outdoors. TNR improves cats' health, keeps cats who are not socialized or adoptable out of shelters, and reduces calls to animal control.

"HSAC is proud to continue our vital work with Alley Cat Allies for the good of our county's cats. Now more than ever, accessible veterinary care and cat food mean everything to cat caregivers in our community. Alley Cat Allies' support and leadership are helping us make that lifesaving difference," said Steve Dash, executive director of HSAC.

