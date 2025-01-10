Alley Cat Allies Helps Achieve Felony Conviction for Abuser of Juliet the Cat

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford, Ohio resident Zhean Bai was convicted today of the deadly torture of Juliet the cat. Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, provided support to the prosecution that was instrumental in achieving a conviction and jail time in Juliet's case.

Bai pleaded no contest and was convicted of committing cruelty to a companion animal, a fifth-degree felony. He is sentenced to 30 days in jail with seven days credit for time served, after which he is subject to deportation to China, his country of origin.

"The defense attempted to avoid a conviction and jail time, requesting dismissal of the case twice. Because of Alley Cat Allies' support, Juliet finally received justice," said DanaMarie Pannella, attorney, Alley Cat Allies. "However, we want Juliet's story to remain in the public conscience and will continue our fight for stronger punishments for animal cruelty that reflect the severity of these crimes."

On Monday, January 13, the day Bai was initially set to face a jury trial, Alley Cat Allies will hold a rally to remember Juliet's life, spread awareness of her story, and call for stronger sentences for all acts of animal cruelty.

One year ago, Juliet, an elderly community cat who lived in an apartment complex in Hamilton, was discovered with injuries so grave that she had to be humanely euthanized. Disturbing surveillance video revealed that Bai forced Juliet into a white garbage bag and then slammed the bag violently onto the ground.

Bai arrived in court on Friday with a packed suitcase and requested to self-deport. The request was denied. The judge said he was "appalled by the facts in the case" and that Bai committed "an extreme act of violence."

The felony conviction in Juliet's case was affected by last year's Ohio Supreme Court decision that Ohio's companion animal cruelty law protects all cats, including community cats who are unowned and live outdoors, as "companion animals." Alley Cat Allies filed an amicus brief that helped inform the Supreme Court's decision. Without that decision, Bai would have only faced a second-degree misdemeanor for his egregious actions.

The rally for Juliet will begin at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, January 13, in front of the Butler County Court of Common Pleas.

