Alley Cat Allies Launches New Community Resource Tool™️ to Connect People with Lifesaving Help for Cats

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To connect people caring for cats with local community resources, Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, has officially launched its new Community Resource Tool at gethelp.alleycat.org. With a few clicks, people across the United States can locate and access veterinary services, food banks providing cat food, and other critical assistance for cats in their area.

"Cats Are Community️™ and deserve a community that supports them. With our Community Resource Tool, people have an easy way to discover local cat advocates and access services that benefit cats and kittens whether they live outdoors or indoors," said Charlene Pedrolie, president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies. "We are proud and excited to introduce this lifesaving resource to the public and invite all to engage with it to help cats."

The Community Resource Tool combines Alley Cat Allies' expert resources and a comprehensive listing of local services from across the United States to provide cat caregivers with the assistance, tools, and knowledge needed to save cats' lives. The tool considers cat advocates' feedback and prioritizes ease of use to create a streamlined experience.

Users simply enter a city, zip code, or address, choose a search radius, and click a button to receive a list of resources for cats including low-cost spay/neuter clinics, food banks offering cat food, and local organizations and individuals offering a variety of support for cats and kittens. The tool has a special focus on helping advocates care for community cats, or unowned cats who live outdoors, but all cats will benefit.

Additionally, the organization is actively working to update and expand the reach of the Community Resource Tool and aims to include resources for cats outside of the U.S. in the future.

The Alley Cat Allies Community Resource Tool can be found at gethelp.alleycat.org.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.4 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches. Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies