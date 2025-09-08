Alley Cat Allies Offers $10,000 Reward for Information on a Kitten Shot in the Face with a Dart in Rowlett, Texas

Shadow was first discovered outdoors with a dart through his face near Bayside Apartments in Rowlett in mid-August of 2025. The orange end, or flight, of the dart could be seen protruding out next to his eye. Alley Cat Allies provided expert guidance on responding to the case. When Shadow was finally trapped, he was immediately rushed to medical care.

Alongside offering a reward to seek justice for Shadow, Alley Cat Allies is helping cover the costs of Shadow's veterinary care through a grant to Friends of Rescue Animals, including the surgery he needed to remove his injured eye and seal his wound. Alley Cat Allies is also offering expert prosecution support when a suspect is identified.

"Shadow is a survivor, but he shouldn't have to be. Alley Cat Allies is actively seeking justice, for his sake and for all other cats in the Rowlett community," said DanaMarie Pannella, director of law and policy at Alley Cat Allies. "If anyone has information that will help discover, prosecute, and convict whoever is responsible for shooting Shadow, we ask that you please come forward."

Any knowledge about this incident could be crucial to the investigation and prosecution. Again, anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowlett Police Department (972) 412-6200 x 1 to make a report.

Alley Cat Allies reward terms and conditions can be found at alleycat.org/RewardTerms.

