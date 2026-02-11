Alley Cat Allies Provides 600+ Cats with No-Cost Spay and Neuter and Food in Des Moines, Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 200 cat caregivers in the Des Moines, Iowa, area received no-cost Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) support and cat food this week, all provided by Alley Cat Allies in collaboration with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL). The TNR and Cat Food Bank events took place February 9 and 10 and helped over 600 cats and kittens.

Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, covered all costs of the surgeries and cat food through its Cats Are Family, Too™—Keeping Families Together™ program. The program provides veterinary care, food, and other essential resources so families and caregivers can continue to support the cats who are family to them.

"Alley Cat Allies is proud to once again work with the ARL to bring critical resources for cats to the Des Moines area. Nearly 200 caregivers will not have to worry about affording care for their indoor and community cats this week," said Coryn Julien, program communications officer at Alley Cat Allies. "Cats are family to the people who love them, so no-cost support, especially spay and neuter surgeries, can mean the world. We're honored to help make that difference."

"With the help of caregivers who are vital to a successful TNR program and partners like Alley Cat Allies, these special events provided care for hundreds of community and owned cats," said Steve Rohrer, director of animal services and community partnerships at ARL.

Alley Cat Allies was on the ground throughout the events, helping to trap community cats to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, eartipped, microchipped, and receive any other needed care at the ARL's clinic. Caregivers who took their cats to the TNR event also brought home Alley Cat Allies' expert educational materials.

On February 10, caregivers from across Polk County drove up to the Cat Food Bank to pick up cases of wet and bags of dry cat food. The Cat Food Bank was open to families in need with indoor cats, along with caregivers of community cats.

Because of the events, cats like Cleo and Misty are safely back in their outdoor homes, fully vaccinated and no longer facing the stresses of mating and pregnancy. Hundreds more cats and kittens have the meals they need to thrive.

As communities nationwide experience financial hardship, no-cost resources for cats like these are lifesaving and invaluable.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.7 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn, Tiktok, YouTube, Bluesky, and Threads. Charlene Pedrolie is the president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies.

