First Comprehensive Statewide Trap-Neuter-Return Law to Protect Cats, Drafted by Alley Cat Allies, Introduced in Maryland

Ash's Law, House Bill 912 and Senate Bill 750, establishes TNR as official Maryland policy for community cats, or unowned cats who live outdoors. Through TNR programs, community cats are humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, eartipped (the universal sign that a cat has been helped through a TNR program), vaccinated, and then returned to their original outdoor homes.

Taking a critical step further, Ash's Law would prevent any jurisdiction in Maryland from prohibiting or restricting the practice of TNR. The bill would also amend state criminal law so individuals carrying out TNR are not wrongfully penalized for abandoning cats when they are, in fact, returning them home.

"Alley Cat Allies is proud to help make history with Ash's Law," said Coryn Julien, program communications officer at Alley Cat Allies. "After decades of championing TNR and more lifesaving programs for cats in Maryland, we are committed to leading the state to the forefront of the nation's humane movement. We deeply thank Del. Guyton, Sen. Lewis Young, and all sponsors of Ash's Law for their leadership."

"As someone who cares about the welfare of animals and their health, I am proud to sponsor this legislation," said Del. Guyton.

Ash's Law is named in honor of Ash, a beloved community cat from Riverdale, Maryland, who was removed from her outdoor home in 2016 and impounded in an animal shelter. She spent her final confined day in a cage with her six young kittens. All were killed less than 24 hours later.

Ash's story exposes the consequences of lethal policies that treat cats' lives as disposable—policies that Ash's Law seeks to end through establishing an official statewide TNR program.

By passing Ash's Law, Maryland will affirm its commitment to humane, evidence-based, effective action to benefit cats and communities across the state, and set a lifesaving precedent for the nation.

