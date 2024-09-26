, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person(s) who committed acts of animal cruelty or abandonment that were described in a recent series of since-deleted Facebook videos about harming cats and kittens in Washington, Missouri.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington, Missouri Police Department tip line at (636) 390-1050.

Alley Cat Allies offers $10,000 Reward for information on cruel acts to cats described in Disturbing Videos Post this

The series of since-deleted live videos were posted to the Facebook page of a person identifying himself as Washington resident Michael "Mike" Berger and show cats in traps or carriers. Behind the camera, a person claims to have personally trapped the cats, and talks about taking horrific, cruel, and deadly action against them. The person refers to at least one cat as "the next victim".

"One of them [expletives] is gonna take the bait. Here kitty kitty kitty! Come on, who wants to hang from the tree?" the person says on camera while apparently trying to entice cats into a trap in one video.

In another video, the person can be heard saying "We ain't gonna throw this one off the bridge. I'm gonna tie the [expletive] to my bumper," while shining a flashlight on a cat in a trap.

One of Berger's deleted Facebook posts featured a photo of a kitten in a trap with the caption "Caught one Got about 100 more to catch Going in the [expletive] River" in what can be interpreted as a suggestion of intent to drown the kitten.

"Alley Cat Allies takes any threat of cruelty against cats very seriously, and we are committed to working with law enforcement to ensure justice is served," said DanaMarie Pannella, attorney, Alley Cat Allies. "We ask anyone with information related to the whereabouts of these cats or any actions someone may have taken to harm them to please come forward, for the sake of cats and the community."

Every animal deserves to be protected from animal cruelty. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws criminalizing acts of cruelty toward animal, and the well-documented link between violence toward animals and violence toward people further demonstrates why it must be penalized to the fullest extent of the law.

Again, anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington, Missouri Police Department tip line at (636) 390-1050. Reward terms and conditions can be found at alleycat.org/RewardTerms.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.4 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we empower and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches. Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies