Alley Cat Allies Offers $10,000 Reward related to Kitten with Traumatic Foot Injury in Cleveland, OHIO

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the prosecution and conviction of any person(s) who committed acts of animal cruelty or neglect related to a kitten found in Cleveland, Ohio, with a suspected traumatic injury to his foot that resulted in the loss of his leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) humane investigations hotline at 216-377-1630.

ALLEY CAT ALLIES OFFERS $10,000 REWARD RELATED TO KITTEND WITH TRAUMATIC FOOT INJURY IN CLEVELAND OHIO Post this Alley Cat Allies offers $10,000 Reward for information on kitten Apollo with traumatic foot injury in Cleveland, Ohio.

The kitten, dubbed Apollo, was reportedly found in Cleveland with his right front paw missing and the tendons of his leg exposed by the injury. He is an orange tabby and is estimated to be around 3 months old.

Alley Cat Allies brought Apollo's case to the attention of the Cleveland APL, ensured Apollo was rushed to veterinary care, and covered the costs of his treatment as well as veterinary forensics to help determine the cause of the injury. The trauma to Apollo's foot meant his entire leg had to be surgically amputated. He is doing well and is receiving further care at the Cleveland APL. Further investigation is underway.

Any knowledge offered by citizens about Apollo is critical to uncovering what caused his injury and seeking justice.

Again, anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) at 216-377-1630. Reward terms and conditions can be found at alleycat.org/RewardTerms.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.4 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches. Our website is www.alleycat.org and we are active on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies