Alley Cat Allies Praises PACT Act for Closing Animal Cruelty Loophole

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies president and founder Becky Robinson is praising passage of the federal Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, which closes a loophole in federal law and makes crushing, burning and other acts of animal cruelty federal felonies. The President signed the PACT Act into law today.

"Cats and all animals deserve the chance to live their lives free from these depraved and abusive acts," Robinson said. "There is a documented link between violence toward animals and violence toward people, which is why laws such as the PACT Act are so critical for our society. Furthermore, it's just as important for law enforcement to take these animal cruelty laws seriously and for the criminal justice system to punish violators, because good laws alone are not enough without prosecution."

An earlier law, the 2010 Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, PL 111-294, made it a crime to create or distribute a video that depicts cats or other animals being "intentionally crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury," if done using interstate commerce. However, although the law prohibited creation of videos about those acts, it did not prohibit the acts themselves.

What is the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act?

The PACT Act finally strengthens the law by also making acts of cruelty or torture federal felonies if done through interstate commerce. The law applies to actions that take place on federal property as well. It does not interfere with local animal cruelty laws.

Alley Cat Allies is a global advocacy organization that works to protect and improve the lives of cats. It is seen around the world as a champion for the humane treatment of all cats.

Alley Cat Allies, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., is the global engine of change for cats. Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization dedicated to protecting and improving the lives of all cats through its innovative, cutting-edge programs. Founded in 1990, today Alley Cat Allies has grown into a powerful force with over half a million supporters. The organization has helped and inspired countless individuals, communities and other organizations to save and improve the lives of cats and kittens worldwide. Alley Cat Allies works with lawmakers, animal shelters and advocates to change attitudes and advance lifesaving policies that best serve the interests of cats. Alley Cat Allies' website is www.alleycat.org, and the organization is active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

