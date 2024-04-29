With allGeo, customers can handle complicated scenarios in time & jobs tracking, enabling faster compliance and higher accuracy in payroll and job costing.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaqus Inc. today announced enhanced time tracking with tools for managing compliance requirements for Customers in a variety of industries such as home healthcare, construction and trade. With enhanced time tracking, customers can track 100% of time accurately for their complex field operations scenarios while driving increased efficiency and profitability. Furthermore, integration with payroll and job costing systems enable data from the field to accurately flow directly into these systems, giving businesses better visibility and control over their decision making.

allGeo, a Service by Abaqus Inc. announces Enhanced Time Tracking with Tools for Compliance Management for Field Employees

"We were looking for a system that was able to accurately capture time & attendance and location for our 150+ field employees across their multi-day shifts and then seamlessly integrate all the data to ADP Workforce Now® for payroll. We also needed to handle complex safety and break attestations requirements to comply with state regulations", said Elizabeth DeBaro, VP of Human Resources at AmSpec. "With the allGeo platform, we were able to deploy a workflow to meet our custom needs and improve overall productivity & payroll savings for our business teams."

allGeo provides a comprehensive suite of time tracking features suitable for industries such as Construction , Trade, Manufacturing , Home Healthcare . Features include:

Geofence time tracking for automatic clock-in/out for field employees.

for automatic clock-in/out for field employees. Multiple time logging options, including mobile app, IVR, text, QR code, and mobile forms.

Crew punch or group timesheet management by supervisors in the field.

Convenient data collection from the field using smart forms equipped with custom business logic and data validation.

Furthermore, allGeo includes robust audit and compliance features, such as:

Attestations of break status and safety to ensure compliance with OSHA standards.

Support for prevailing wage calculations, aligning with state and federal labor laws.

Certified payroll job tracking based on time, date, location, and duration of work.

based on time, date, location, and duration of work. Time and job tracking with union craft codes to fulfill union contract requirements.

Time-off request tracking for field employees.

allGeo also accommodates various payroll and job costing scenarios, including:

Tracking intricate piece rate coding or shift differential.

Mileage tracking and seamless export to payroll or expense management platforms.

and seamless export to payroll or expense management platforms. Time tracking with customized overtime calculation based on roles, jobs, and shift timing.

Seamless integration with diverse ERP and payroll systems.

"Many of our customers have tricky and complicated compliance issues that they find challenging to handle using basic time tracking solutions. The allGeo platform today is configurable in many ways and is thus able to handle many complex scenarios that customers throw at us," said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus. He added, "Customers like AmSpec have unique requirements and need a solution like allGeo so that they can meet audit/compliance requirements while also accurately capturing time and pay codes and sending that data directly to their payroll and job costing systems. Integrated workflows that solve many different challenges in one go can make a huge difference to the way field service companies run their operations."

About Abaqus

allGeo is a leading provider of field service management for mid-size & enterprise businesses to achieve excellence in field service operations by providing tools to improve operations & payroll processes. The allGeo platform helps businesses create custom field service workflows using products & tools such as Scheduling, Time Clock, Tracking & Monitoring, Mileage, Dispatch Messaging, Mobile Forms, Events based alerts, and Reporting. Examples of workflows include – Time tracking using geofence and pay rate logic for Payroll, QR and Geofence sites for jobs tracking, Lone worker safety with E911 integration, Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) for home health care, and Field Inspection using QR / mobile forms. The allGeo platform integrates with your CRM, ERP and payroll systems to enable easy flow of data from the field to your back office systems.

