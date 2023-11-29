Southland and allGeo win T-Mobile's Award for Innovation in Employee Enablement at 2023 Mobile World Congress

This recognition is a result of allGeo's ability to bring about digital transformation by addressing complex time tracking, job cost tracking and custom workflows.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- allGeo by Abaqus, a T-Mobile partner and provider of Workforce Management solutions for the field service industry has been recognized with an Unconventional Award for Innovation in Employee Enablement at the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) on Sept 27, 2023 in Las Vegas.

MWC Las Vegas is a flagship event in North America, showcasing the hottest trends in connectivity and mobile innovation. It represents the North American wireless communications industry – from carriers and equipment manufacturers to mobile app developers and content creators.

Southland Companies, a T-Mobile customer and a leading construction company with six subsidiaries, chose allGeo as their partner for the digital transformation of their field operations by enabling their 1600+ field employees to use allGeo, thereby modernizing and standardizing their time clocking and workforce management tools and practices across their various operating companies and projects. This award recognizes this innovative partnership between Southland, T-Mobile and allGeo.

allGeo was a key innovator in the digital transformation of Southland's field operations through automation in the following areas:

Time tracking – clock in/out capability for their field staff

Enabling Supervisors/Foremen to mark attendance for their assigned team members

The ability for employees and Foremen to attach images (selfies) while clocking in

Log time spent at the job along with job-related cost codes including certified payroll codes

Two safety-check attestations at the end of the shift

Display of temperature and weather details during check-in/out for employee safety

"allGeo can be a force multiplier for companies looking to modernize their field operations by doing away with manual time & job cost tracking which leads to error-prone payroll reconciliation." said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus. "allGeo offers automated workflows for time & job cost tracking, field inspection, lone worker safety and other custom workflows that can boost productivity many fold. We have found that companies that go beyond the status quo and adopt automation tools see significant increase in their mobile workforce productivity and ultimately their bottom line."

allGeo is a leading provider of field service management for mid-size & enterprise businesses to achieve excellence in field service operations by providing tools to improve operations & payroll processes. The allGeo platform helps businesses create custom field service workflows using products & tools such as Scheduling, Time Clock, Tracking & Monitoring, Mileage, Dispatch Messaging, Mobile Forms, Events based alerts, and Reporting. Examples of workflows include – Time tracking using geofence and pay rate logic for Payroll, QR and Geofence sites for jobs tracking, Lone worker safety with E911 integration, Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) for home health care, and Field Inspection using QR / mobile forms. The allGeo platform integrates with your CRM, ERP and payroll systems to enable easy flow of data from the field to your back office systems.

