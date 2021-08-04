AllHere Advisory Board Launches with Top Leaders from Research and Education

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllHere , the leading provider of AI-powered solutions to improve K-12 student outcomes, is forming the AllHere Advisory Board to bring together a broad array of leaders from research and education to support the company's mission and drive key insights. The inaugural board members are leading education experts and academics whose combined work represents decades of policy work and research into the efficacy of education technology:

Dr. Peter Bergman , Associate Professor of Economics and Education at Teachers College, Columbia University , Co-Chair of the Education Technology at Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) at MIT

, Associate Professor of Economics and Education at , Co-Chair of the Education Technology at Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) at Dr. Lindsay Page , Annenberg Associate Professor of Education Policy at Brown University

, Annenberg Associate Professor of Education Policy at Dr. Michael Gottfried , Associate Professor, Education Policy Division at University of Pennsylvania

, Associate Professor, Education Policy Division at Jeff Livingston , CEO of EdSolutions, former Vice President of Education Policy and Strategic Alliances at McGraw-Hill Education

These four advisors will collaborate closely with AllHere to conduct research and create evidence-based insights about how artificial intelligence and chatbot technology can be applied in K-12 education to improve the student journey from enrollment all the way to graduation.

"The formation of our Advisory Board formalizes our long-time commitment to partnering with leading education experts across research and education to develop innovative, proven, and equitable solutions to today's problems in education," said Joanna Smith, CEO and Founder of AllHere. "These board members will be joined, in the future, by others who can help AllHere accelerate meaningful impact across all our stakeholders, including families, students, and school districts."

AllHere's approach and technology are deeply rooted in the research of Dr. Peter Bergman, who has published several randomized controlled trial (RCT) studies on the use of text message communication to improve K-12 attendance. His RCTs for using text messages to improve student outcomes produced astonishing impact, including reducing chronic absenteeism by 17%, reducing course failures by 38%, and increasing student retention. Those insights became the building blocks of AllHere's AI-powered chatbot.

Dr. Lindsay Page brings expertise on quantitative methods and their application to questions regarding the effectiveness of educational policies and programs across the pre-school to postsecondary spectrum. Much of her recent work has focused on implementing large-scale randomized trials to investigate potential solutions to "summer melt," the phenomenon that college-intending students fail to transition successfully from high school to college.

Dr. Michael Gottfried is an applied economist with expertise in the economics of education and education policy. His research targets data-driven decision making on a broad range of educational issues, including student absenteeism, career and technical education, early childhood education, and educating students with disabilities. He aims to boost academic and other student outcomes by examining which policies, practices, and contexts promote or block their success.

Mr. Jeff Livingston founded EdSolutions as a consultancy for education innovation and philanthropy focused on underserved students, increasing the diversity of education leadership, and scaling proven innovations to reach the students who will benefit most from them. Prior to EdSolutions, Jeff was a successful edtech entrepreneur and spent more than a decade as a senior executive at McGraw-Hill Education where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Education Policy and Strategic Alliances.

About AllHere

AllHere combines conversational AI, behavioral science, and interactive nudges to foster attendance and engagement in K-12 education. We automate personalized, two-way text messaging with chatbots to improve attendance rates and guide students and families through school. Our adaptive, evidence-based system provides 24/7 support so that teachers and staff can focus their time on the most meaningful interactions.

