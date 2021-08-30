AllHere Wins 2021 Best Tools for Back-to-School Award from Tech & Learning

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllHere has been named a Winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for the 2021 Best Tools for Back to School. AllHere combines conversational AI and interactive "nudges" via text messages to address chronic absenteeism in K-12 education.

"The pandemic has made it clear that home visits, letters, and other status quo attendance interventions aren't enough to manage the challenges and expectations that schools face today," said Joanna Smith, CEO and Founder of AllHere. "We see an eagerness from district leaders to try technology-based strategies that make school support both more scalable and personalized to the circumstances of each student."

The typical school district using AllHere saves thousands of hours in administrator time communicating with families, which translates to tens of thousands of dollars saved per school year. Schools also ensure more equitable communication with families by reaching them where they are—on their phones—with an intelligent chatbot that can engage in personalized conversation and answer questions 24/7.

"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," said Christine Weiser, Tech & Learning Group Publisher. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners."

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence are a legacy awards program produced by Tech & Learning Magazine that recognizes innovation in the edtech industry. The awards were judged by school district leaders across the US.

About AllHere

AllHere combines conversational AI, behavioral science, and interactive nudges to foster attendance and engagement in K-12 education. We automate personalized, two-way text messaging with chatbots to improve attendance rates and guide students and families through school. Our adaptive, evidence-based system provides 24/7 support so that teachers and staff can focus their time on the most meaningful interactions.

