AllHere Wins 2023 District Administration 2023 Top Ed Tech Product Awards

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllHere, the leading provider of 24/7 family support in K-12 schools, has been named a winner of the 2023 District Administration Top Ed Tech Product Awards. Appearing alongside a select group of organizations driving innovation in education, AllHere is recognized as the winner of the Learning Environment & Student Support Technology, Midsize category.

AllHere will be recognized for winning a 2023 Top Ed Tech Product Award from District Administration at the Future of Education Technology Conference on January 24, 2023.

"AllHere is honored to be recognized by District Administration for helping hundreds of innovative districts connect with families through personalized text messaging," said Joanna Smith-Griffin, CEO and Founder of AllHere. "We look forward to expanding our footprint to ensure every family receives the support they need for their children to succeed in school."

The award will be conferred in a ceremony at the Future of Education Technology Conference in New Orleans on January 24th, where Smith-Griffin will be presenting alongside AllHere's Head of Product, Eli Sheldon.

According to District Administration, "submissions were judged on their innovation in the edtech space, with particular attention to how the tools are breaking new ground, how much value they add to education, how intuitive they are for users, and whether they deliver what they promise."

AllHere is being recognized for pioneering the application of conversational AI in K-12 schools. The company's customized chatbots for school districts, launched at the start of the pandemic, empower schools to provide personalized support for families via simple text messages. Schools can use this platform to "nudge" families with important information about school and parents can ask questions 24/7 and receive empathetic responses within seconds.

AllHere's approach is proven through randomized control research conducted at Columbia University to reduce chronic absenteeism by 17%, reduce course failures by 38%, and increase student retention. Current customers include some of the country's largest school systems including Prince George's County Public Schools and Boston Public Schools.

About AllHere

AllHere combines conversational AI, behavioral science, and interactive nudges to foster attendance and engagement in K-12 education. We automate personalized, two-way text messaging with chatbots to improve attendance rates and guide students and families through school. Our adaptive, evidence-based system provides 24/7 support so that teachers and staff can focus their time on the most meaningful interactions. For more information, visit AllHere.com.

