Alliance Behavioral Healthcare Goes Live with Jiva 6.1

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Behavioral Healthcare (Alliance)—a Local Management Entity and Managed Care Organization (LME-MCO) serving the population of North Carolina's Durham, Wake, Cumberland, and Johnston counties—recently went live with Jiva 6.1, the industry's leading population health management (PHM) platform.

Responsible for over 200,000 Medicaid eligible North Carolinians with mental health, substance use/addiction issues, and intellectual and developmental disability, Alliance has the lowest rate of emergency department (ED) admissions in the state. The organization has already been using predictive analytics to identify at-risk youths in foster care and analyze how physicians are prescribing opioids. With Jiva, the organization will bolster its care management efforts, applying advanced PHM approaches to youth with high intensity needs, individuals with long term services and supports (LTSS) needs, and those misusing opioid drugs to help improve overall outcomes.

"The complexity of managing behavioral health members calls for a sophisticated care management platform that's flexible enough to fit the unique needs of this population," says Dr. Beth Melcher, head of the Alliance Care Management Division. "We invested in Jiva to serve as the underlying platform for Alliance Complete Care, a model which employs standard screenings, interventions and multidisciplinary care teams working alongside providers to address the broad range of an individual's health needs. Jiva will help us successfully tackle the shift toward value-based care while integrating both behavioral health and physical health services."

From being able to provide more detailed information to mobile crisis teams to identifying high-risk and priority individuals within waiver contracts—Jiva is providing the powerful solutions necessary for tackling Triple Aim goals.

"Our partnership with Alliance promises great things," says Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer of ZeOmega Sada Babu Rai. "Jiva will help the organization in all areas of care management, but it will especially help in the areas spotlighted by Alliance's leaders: decreasing inpatient readmissions, reducing length of stay, and further reducing ED admissions. Together, we will help conquer these goals, improve lives, and strengthen the vision of Alliance."

