ZeOmega Supports Health Plan Alliance with Payvider Solutions

Company's Newest Payvider Health Plan Client, Select Health, Drives Engagement with HPA

PLANO, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega®, the industry's leading population health management organization, announced today that it will bring its payvider solutions to Health Plan Alliance (HPA), a collaborative network of health plans, hospitals, and physicians. HPA member Select Health, a health plan serving more than a million Americans, supported this engagement as it recently selected ZeOmega as its care management solution provider. Several other ZeOmega customers, including Presbyterian Healthcare Services and Sentara Health Plans, are also HPA members.

Over the past few years, providers and payers have taken steps to be more aligned, yielding the payvider role and sparking a new set of technology needs. HPA members are looking for solutions and will now be able to leverage ZeOmega's technology platforms for data integration, care and utilization management, and social determinants of health. ZeOmega's solutions go beyond the electronic medical record (EMR) and traditional payer core administration systems to create a seamless care manager and patient/member experience.

Select Health is utilizing ZeOmega's Smart Authorization Gateway for Electronic Prior Authorization product and Jiva Population Health Enterprise Management Platform to optimize care management, utilization management, and prior authorization processes. Select Health serves as the payer organization for one of the healthcare industry's largest payviders, Intermountain Health.

"We were looking for a vendor who would collaborate with us as we grow our utilization and care comanagement programs," said Teresa Hall, AVP Care Management and Utilization Review at Select Health. "ZeOmega will provide innovative solutions that will allow us to be agile, efficient, and scale our programs across all lines of business in all of our service areas."

"ZeOmega's HPA involvement, plus being chosen by Select Health, really validates our solutions and expertise in a niche but growing market," said Andy Arends, Chief Growth Officer of ZeOmega. "As payvider organizations work to provide integrated care plans across medical, behavioral, and social needs, their technology requirements intensify. We look forward to supporting HPA's members with care management tools that enhance efficiency and improve outcomes."

About Health Plan Alliance

The Health Plan Alliance is a national organization that brings provider-sponsored health plans together with their health system and provider group leaders for unparalleled peer-to-peer collaboration. For more than 25 years, Health Plan Alliance members have leveraged the collective knowledge of their community to enhance their business acumen and advance the quality of health care delivery in their communities. For more information visit healthplanalliance.org or email [email protected].

About Select Health

Select Health® is a nonprofit health plan dedicated to simplifying healthcare for its more than 1 million members across the Mountain West. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Health of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, Select Health is committed to making this possible through simple, sincere, and seamless experiences and products. Deeply rooted in value-based care, Select Health offers commercial and government medical plans, as well as dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management. For more information, visit selecthealth.org.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2024, 2023, and 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

SOURCE ZeOmega