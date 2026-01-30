Alliance Cigar Appoints Zachary Medwin as Vice President of Sales

DRUMS, Pa., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Cigar, a leading premium cigar distribution company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Zachary Medwin as Vice President of Sales.

In this newly created role, Medwin will lead Alliance Cigars' national sales strategy, oversee key account relationships, and work closely with brand partners to drive sustainable growth for Alliance and our retailers alike. He will report directly to Alliance Cigars' executive leadership team.

Medwin brings more than a decade of senior-level experience in the premium cigar industry, most recently serving in executive commercial leadership roles at Davidoff of Geneva USA, where he led national sales initiatives and played a key role in strengthening retailer partnerships across the U.S. market.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Alliance Cigar at such a pivotal time in its growth," said Zachary Medwin, Vice President of Sales. "Alliance has built a reputation of integrity and true partnership with both manufacturers and retailers. I look forward to working with this talented team to expand our reach, strengthen relationships, and continue delivering value to our partners."

Greg Fox, President & CEO of Alliance Cigar and Best Cigar Prices, noted that Medwin's leadership experience and industry perspective make him a strong addition to the executive team.

"Zak is one of the most respected commercial leaders in the premium cigar industry," said Fox. "His strategic mindset, deep understanding of the retail landscape, and commitment to brand stewardship align perfectly with where we believe Alliance Cigar is headed. We're thrilled to welcome him to the organization."

Jim Charnley, COO of Alliance Cigar and Best Cigar Prices, emphasized Medwin's operational and relationship-driven strengths.

"Zak has proven ability in sales execution with long-term partnership building," said Charnley. "As we continue to scale our distribution and brand portfolio, his experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving consistent growth and operational excellence."

Alliance Cigar continues to invest in talent, infrastructure, and brand partnerships to support its expanding footprint in the premium cigar industry. Medwin's appointment underscores the company's commitment to building a best-in-class sales organization focused on collaboration, performance, and long-term value creation.

About Alliance Cigar

Alliance Cigar is a leading distributor and brand partner in the premium cigar industry, dedicated to connecting exceptional cigar makers with retailers and consumers nationwide. With a curated portfolio of renowned brands and a commitment to quality, consistency, and long-term partnerships, Alliance Cigar supports the industry's growth through trusted distribution, strategic brand development, and hands-on customer service.

CONTACT: Shane Wirta, [email protected]

SOURCE Best Cigar Prices