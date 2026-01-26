BEST CIGAR PRICES ANNOUNCES BARN CURED EXCLUSIVE CIGARS WITH AJ FERNANDEZ

DRUMS, Pa., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with AJ Fernandez, Best Cigar Prices is announcing a new cigar exclusive—Barn Cured. "The time-honored tradition of air-curing tobacco leaves via barns is often an unsung part of the cigarmaking process," said Greg Fox, CEO of Best Cigar Prices. "We're excited to celebrate this important step with a new line of house blends we're making with AJ [Fernandez]."

Barn Cured Cigars come in three unique blends: Barn Cured (Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper), Barn Cured Red (Ecuadorian Habano wrapper), and Barn Cured Black (Mexican San Andres wrapper). Each of the three varieties features Nicaraguan tobaccos, but the Red blend also features Mexican leaves, and Black adds both Mexican and Honduran longfillers into the mix.

"Barn Cured is the result of a painstaking process of testing blends until we found three that were worthy of our Best Cigar Prices family," said Jim Charnley, COO of Best Cigar Prices. "The best part is that they're priced to be accessible to most cigar lovers. To have a blend that checks every box at a fair price is an incredible accomplishment for all involved."

Why barn curing tobacco is crucial: after the tobacco leaves have been harvested, they're hung in large, ventilated barns for many weeks to help the tobacco rid itself of moisture and jumpstart the process of developing its flavor characteristics. It's at this stage that the chlorophyll breaks down, transforming the tobacco leaves from the green color they are on the plant to the brown shades we see when browsing our humidor. It's the first step and will help define the leaves' flavor characteristics.

"I couldn't be prouder of our team. After trying the Barn Cured blends, I know we have something truly special," added Shane Wirta, Retail Marketing & Merchandising Director of Best Cigar Prices. "I can't wait for you to try it."

